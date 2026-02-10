How To Wire LED Lights To Jeep Rubicon Factory Aux Switches

MENAFN - GetNews) Many Jeep Rubicon owners overlook the built-in-and that's a missed opportunity. These switches come pre-wired from the factory, allowing you to connect aftermarket lights, compressors, or other gearor adding extra panels. If you're still running a separate switch setup, it's time to simplify your install.

This guide walks you through how to wire 3 Inch Led ditch Light to your Jeep's aux switches and why amber lens lights offer a major visibility advantage.

Step-by-Step Wiring Guide







1. Locate the Factory Aux Wiring

Open your Rubicon's hood and head to the driver's side near the battery. You'll find a small wire bundle tucked away and wrapped in black tape. This is the factory aux switch output. Carefully remove some tape to reveal the pre-labeled wires.

2. Understand the Wire Colors

Jeep color-coded each wire based on amperage and switch assignment:

White (thick) – 40A – Aux 1

Green (thick) – 40A – Aux 2

Orange – 15A – Aux 3

Blue/Pink – 15A – Aux 4

We selected the orange wire(15A, Aux 3) for our amber Led Pods, which draw low current and don't require a heavy-duty circuit.

3. Wire the Lights



Connect the positive wire from your ditch light to the orange aux wire.

Ground the negative wire to a chassis ground point.

Use heat shrink connectors or waterproof crimps for durability. Always test the switch before mounting everything in place.