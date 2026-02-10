How To Wire LED Lights To Jeep Rubicon Factory Aux Switches
This guide walks you through how to wire 3 Inch Led ditch Light to your Jeep's aux switches and why amber lens lights offer a major visibility advantage.
Step-by-Step Wiring Guide
1. Locate the Factory Aux Wiring
Open your Rubicon's hood and head to the driver's side near the battery. You'll find a small wire bundle tucked away and wrapped in black tape. This is the factory aux switch output. Carefully remove some tape to reveal the pre-labeled wires.
2. Understand the Wire Colors
Jeep color-coded each wire based on amperage and switch assignment:
White (thick) – 40A – Aux 1
Green (thick) – 40A – Aux 2
Orange – 15A – Aux 3
Blue/Pink – 15A – Aux 4
We selected the orange wire(15A, Aux 3) for our amber Led Pods, which draw low current and don't require a heavy-duty circuit.
3. Wire the Lights
Connect the positive wire from your ditch light to the orange aux wire.
Ground the negative wire to a chassis ground point.
Use heat shrink connectors or waterproof crimps for durability.
Always test the switch before mounting everything in place.
