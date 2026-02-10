403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
LG ELECTRONICS SHOWCASES AI-POWERED HOME SOLUTIONS TAILORED FOR THE MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) LG Presented Region-Optimized Clothing Care, Kitchen and Cleaning Solutions at LG InnoFest 2026 MEA News Summary:
-
LG Electronics hosted LG InnoFest 2026 MEA in Abu Dhabi, presenting AI-powered clothing care, kitchen, built-in kitchen and cleaning solutions designed for MEA markets.
The Clothing Care Solution zone highlighted the company's AI Core-Tech-powered residential laundry innovations as well as new solutions supporting LG's expansion into the commercial laundry sector.
The Kitchen Solution zone presented integrated kitchen offerings, including the latest refrigerators, dishwashers and a new microwave oven.
The Built-in Kitchen Solution zone illustrated LG's competitiveness in the premium kitchen segment with a comprehensive built-in lineup, including new refrigerator and oven models.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment