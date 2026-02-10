Ajman Department Of Tourism, Culture And Media Concludes Masfout Trail Run, Honours Winners In A Vibrant Atmosphere

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media concluded the Masfout Trail Run on Sunday, February 8, 2026. The event served as a unique initiative organised by the Department as part of its vision to promote community sports and athletic culture, aiming to position sports as an integral facet of daily life, enhancing both individual health and broader societal well-being.

The event witnessed a remarkable turnout, with around 300 participants from different age groups and community segments competing in the 10 km and 24 km categories. Held in an inspiring and vibrant setting, the run encouraged active engagement in sports activities of all levels, in line with the Department's commitment to promoting sports and empowering young talents, thereby nurturing a new generation of competent athletes.

His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Department, said:“The Masfout Trail Run reflects our constant efforts to organise trailblazing events that can advance the Department's strategic objective of developing sports at the regional level while contributing to the growth of the global sports ecosystem. It further reflects our wise leadership's ambitious vision to promote Ajman's unique tourist attractions and foster a culture of tolerance among local communities. Moreover, by organising such innovative events, the Department strives to unite diverse nationalities and enrich the UAE's diversity.”

Each participant received an electronic chip with a smart timing system to ensure accurate results, along with a personal participation number for easy identification and documentation. After the race, the electronic timing results were published on the race's official website. Competitors could also access downloadable electronic certificates, professional portrait photos taken during the race and at the finish line, as well as an AI-powered image search service.

There were 42 winners in the 10 km category, while the 24 km category had 36 winners. All winners were awarded a medal and a cash prize of AED 25,000, highlighting the Department's long-standing dedication to empowering sports talents and enhancing their contributions to the sports sector, thereby improving their lives while supporting the development of the regional and global sports landscape.

The race was organised with the support of leading government and private entities, such as the Ajman Police General Command, Masfout Museum, Ajman Municipality & Planning Department, Masfout Municipality, Etihad Water and Electricity, Endurance Sports Services, Endurance Bicycles, Gulfa Water, Infinity Gym, Forsan Zayed, and Sheikh Khalifa Medical City. This further showcases the robust cooperation and integration among the public and private sectors in ensuring the world-class organisation and success of sports events.