FTI Consulting Builds Healthcare Advisory Capability In The Middle East With Addition Of Two Senior Hires To Strategy & Transformation Practice

Riyadh, February 2026 - FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the expansion of its Strategy & Transformation practice in the Middle East with the appointment of healthcare experts Oussama Nicolas and Tara Makarem as Senior Managing Directors in the firm's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment. In their role at the firm, Mr. Nicolas and Ms. Makarem will co-lead the firm's new healthcare and life sciences offering, supporting clients across the public and private sectors in the United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

“Oussama and Tara bring deep sector expertise, strong leadership credentials and a proven track record of delivering complex healthcare transformations,” said Antoine Nasr, a Senior Managing Director and Head of FTI Consulting Middle East.“Under their leadership, our dedicated healthcare and life sciences offering will strengthen the capabilities of our Strategy & Transformation practice, furthering our ability to support governments as they modernise healthcare systems and improve outcomes for populations across the region.”

Mr. Nicolas has more than 25 years of healthcare consulting experience advising both public-and private-sector clients across a range of areas, including strategy, transformation, care model design, capacity planning and large-scale strategy execution. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, he held senior roles at a number of global strategy advisory firms, where he led complex, multi-country healthcare engagements across the Middle East.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Nicolas said,“Healthcare systems across the Middle East are undergoing fundamental change. I was drawn to FTI Consulting because of the breadth of its capabilities and commitment to tailored services to clients in this sector. Working with Tara and colleagues across the region, I look forward to helping our clients design and implement sustainable healthcare strategies that deliver meaningful and lasting value.”

Ms. Makarem has more than 12 years of healthcare consulting experience, including strategy design, care pathway development, workforce and capacity planning, value creation and transformation management. She has led numerous complex programmes in population health management and care transformation initiatives driving change across accountable care organisations. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Ms. Makarem was a Partner at a global strategy consultancy, where she led strategy, transformation and implementation initiatives for public-sector clients. Before that, she worked at a global strategy and advisory firm.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Makarem said,“FTI Consulting has a strong reputation for helping clients navigate complex change, and I am delighted to work alongside Oussama and the wider Strategy & Transformation team to enhance our offering to healthcare clients. Our focus is not only on strategy but rigorous execution that enables better long-term outcomes for patients and communities.”