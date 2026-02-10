Array Acquires Chimney To Expand Digital Financial Tools For Institutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Acquisition enhances Array's platform with high-impact digital decision tools, helping financial services providers drive engagement and growth

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Array, an embeddable platform that complements the existing product experience for many of the world's leading fintechs, financial institutions, and digital brands, today announced it has acquired Chimney, a New York-based fintech known for its modern financial calculators and home value tracking tools.

Chimney's suite of embeddable financial calculators and innovative home value tracking suite of solutions were built to modernize the customer journey, improve conversion rates, and deepen institutional relationships with account holders. The acquisition will accelerate Array's ability to deliver robust, consumer-facing financial decision tools as part of its platform offerings.

“Integrating Chimney's innovative engagement features into Array's ecosystem enables our clients to deliver even richer experiences that support consumers at critical decision moments,” said Martin Toha, Founder and CEO of Array.“Together, we can help financial institutions and fintech partners drive deeper consumer engagement and measurable business outcomes.”

Founded in 2021 by Matthew Covi, Chase Neinken, and Ryan Salerno, Chimney powers hundreds of leading financial institutions with personalized, data-driven financial experiences that modernize digital engagement while fueling loan and deposit growth. Chimney's products have won multiple Finovate Best of Show awards and are backed by leading fintech investors, including Fin Capital and Converge VC. By joining Array, Chimney brings proven solutions with broad adoption that has helped generate hundreds of millions of dollars in loan volume, and helped millions of Americans make smarter financial decisions.

“Traditional financial institutions are where the majority of Americans manage their finances. By empowering these institutions with personalized, data-driven solutions that modernize the banking experience, we've realized our mission of helping millions of Americans live healthier financial lives,” said Matthew Covi, CEO and Co-Founder of Chimney.“We're thrilled to join forces with Array - a company that shares our vision and will accelerate our ability to execute on that mission.”

About Array

Array is an embeddable platform that complements the existing product experience for many of the world's leading fintechs, financial institutions, and digital brands. Our rapidly expanding suite of financial, credit, identity, and privacy protection products drives acquisition, retention, and revenue for our clients.

Invisible by design, Array is building a future where consumers can count on the brands they already trust to deliver everything they need to fuel financial security, all in one place.

About Chimney

New York-based Chimney delivers modern, interactive tools that help banks and credit unions compete for wallet share in a digital-first world. Winner of the FinovateSpring 2021 Best of Show and FinovateFall 2023 Best of Show, Chimney's solutions are built for the digital age – designed to engage and win loans, capture better customer data and move leads faster. That's why the company is trusted by over 150+ financial institutions nationwide, including several top banks and credit unions by asset size. For more information, visit

CONTACT: Amelia Chen...