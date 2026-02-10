Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani Court Upholds House Arrest For Ramiz Mehdiyev

2026-02-10 09:06:50
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. The preventive measure of house arrest imposed on former head of the Presidential Administration Ramiz Mehdiyev has been extended, Trend reports.

The Sabail District Court considered a motion filed by an investigator of the State Security Service regarding the extension of the house arrest measure imposed on Ramiz Mehdiyev.

The court granted the motion and extended the term of house arrest imposed on Mehdiyev for an additional four months.

Ramiz Mehdiyev is accused under Articles 278.1 (actions aimed at seizing state power), 274 (treason), and 193-1.3.2 (legalization of property obtained by criminal means) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

As part of the criminal case, the chairman of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA), Ali Karimli, his adviser Mammad Ibrahim, as well as the former head of the Secretariat of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) and former employee of the Presidential Administration, Eldar Amirov, have been arrested. The term of their detention measures was also extended for four months on the previous day.

Trend News Agency

