Storm Exploration LLC: Invitation To PDAC 2026 Booth 7607N

Phoenix, Arizona and Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - Visit Storm Exploration LLC at Booth #7607N at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 1 to Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

Meet Storm Exploration LLC – a small exploration services company that was created from an ambitious and passionate geophysicist, David Storm. Through a culmination of survey experience in North America's northern environments, where weather windows are short, and site access is slim, Storm Exploration was born. Dave believed the exploration community could benefit from a small, well rounded exploration team, that could efficiently bridge the gap between surveys and target follow-up. Stop by our booth 7607N to see how we can meet your project needs!

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 26,000 attendees in person in 2024, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

