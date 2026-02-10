Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Czech Leaders Consider Under-15 Social Media Ban

Czech Leaders Consider Under-15 Social Media Ban


2026-02-10 08:45:50
(MENAFN) The Czech administration is deliberating the possibility of prohibiting social media access for children younger than 15, as anxiety grows over the influence digital platforms have on minors.

Based on reports from local outlets, Prime Minister Andrej Babis indicated that his cabinet is earnestly examining the proposal, drawing inspiration from a similar policy already adopted in France.

Babis stressed that immediate measures are necessary to safeguard young people from potential damage. “I’m in favor of a ban, because the experts I know all say it is extremely harmful. We must do something to protect our children,” he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Karel Havlicek revealed that authorities have already launched discussions with specialists and telecommunications providers to explore practical ways such a restriction could be enforced.

He also noted that a legal draft might be introduced before the end of the year. “We definitely won’t drag this out and would like to propose a ban already this year. There’s no time to waste.

Social networks are destroying children’s lives; it’s starting to become a plague,” Havlicek stated during a discussion broadcast.

The conversation unfolding in Czechia aligns with a broader international trend, as multiple nations have begun implementing measures aimed at limiting young people’s exposure to social networking platforms.

MENAFN10022026000045017167ID1110721182



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search