Czech Leaders Consider Under-15 Social Media Ban
(MENAFN) The Czech administration is deliberating the possibility of prohibiting social media access for children younger than 15, as anxiety grows over the influence digital platforms have on minors.
Based on reports from local outlets, Prime Minister Andrej Babis indicated that his cabinet is earnestly examining the proposal, drawing inspiration from a similar policy already adopted in France.
Babis stressed that immediate measures are necessary to safeguard young people from potential damage. “I’m in favor of a ban, because the experts I know all say it is extremely harmful. We must do something to protect our children,” he said.
Deputy Prime Minister Karel Havlicek revealed that authorities have already launched discussions with specialists and telecommunications providers to explore practical ways such a restriction could be enforced.
He also noted that a legal draft might be introduced before the end of the year. “We definitely won’t drag this out and would like to propose a ban already this year. There’s no time to waste.
Social networks are destroying children’s lives; it’s starting to become a plague,” Havlicek stated during a discussion broadcast.
The conversation unfolding in Czechia aligns with a broader international trend, as multiple nations have begun implementing measures aimed at limiting young people’s exposure to social networking platforms.
