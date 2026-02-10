MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Tartisan Nickel Corp. Acquires Additional Nickel-Copper Claims at Turtle Pond, Northwestern Ontario

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired eleven additional claims in the Turtle Pond Area, approximately 40 kms south of Dryden, Ontario and approximately 70 kms east of the Company's flagship Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project.

The total property package now consists of 161 claims covering 3,375 ha. The claims are owned 100% by Tartisan Nickel Corps. wholly owned subsidiary Canadian Arrow Mines Limited. The property is situated in an area with excellent infrastructure.

Previous exploration efforts identified nickel-copper sulphide mineralization in twelve trenches along a 700-metre trend at the Glatz nickel copper showing. The zone, discovered in 1965 by local prospector A. Glatz, is up to 40 metres wide and is open along strike and at depth. Historical grab samples were reported to contain up to 1.95% Ni. In 2007, Canadian Arrow Mines Limited conducted a surface grab sampling program which produced the following results: 1.28% Ni, 0.26% Cu re Glatz Trench 3; 0.99% Ni, 0.18% Cu re Glatz Trench 3; 0.39% Ni, 4.06% Cu re Trench 4. The mineralization varies from disseminated sulphides to narrow semi-massive sulphide bands. Six short drill holes were completed at that time with hole GZ-09- 02 encountering 0.34% Ni, 0.16% Cu and 0.02% Co over 5.9 m from 45.0-50.9 m.

A nickel-copper-PGE discovery on the Double E airborne VTEM anomaly was identified in 2008. The drilling intersected two separate upper and lower mineralized zones in 2 drill holes. Hole EE-09-02 intersected 4.2 metres of 0.81% Ni, 0.52% Cu, 0.20gpt Pt, 0.16gpt P and 0.20gpt Au at a depth of 25.5 metres. This included 2 metres of 1.35% Ni, 0.81% Cu, 0.36gpt Pt, 0.27gpt Pd and 0.31gpt Au. A second zone was intersected at a depth of 135.1 metres containing 8.2m of 0.55% Ni and 0.38% Cu. Hole EE-l0-04 intersected 1.9 metres of 0.51% Ni, 0.24% Cu at a depth of 21.4 metres and a second narrow intersection of 1.9 metres of 0.52% Ni, 0.28% Cu at a depth of 28 metres.

Exploration diamond drilling work completed in 2009 and 2010 on the Night Danger nickel-copper reported a nine-metre-wide section of stringers and blebs of sulphide which assayed 0.57% Ni and 0.45% Cu at a drill depth of 79m in hole ND-09-1. Two sections within this interval assayed greater than 1% nickel. Drill hole ND-10-1 intersected 4.53% Ni over 0.7m at a drill depth of 57.5m (Source; MNDM assessment files and Canadian Arrow Mines Limited news release dated June 1, 2010, SEDAR).

From November 28th to December 21st, 2024, a TDEM Geophysical survey was performed on the Turtle Pond Property undertaken by Expert Geophysics Limited (SEDAR+ February 27, 2025). Tartisan Nickel Corp. conducted this survey for the purpose of determining drill targets and potential future exploration work on the Turtle Pond Project.

Mark Appleby, President and CEO of Tartisan stated "The Glatz, Double E and Night Danger nickel-copper showings display similar nickel and copper tenors as what we find near surface at our Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project. Acquisition of these claims complement the company's larger objective of developing the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project into an operating mine with a central milling facility. The Company will be formulating an exploration program consisting of surface sampling and potentially diamond drilling for 2026-27.







Figure 1: Location and Regional Geology of the Turtle Pond Project and Kenbridge Ni-Cu-Co Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 2. Turtle Pond: Night Danger, Glatz, Double E property outline and Historical Mineral Showings

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Dean MacEachern, P. Geo., an Independent Consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian-based critical minerals exploration and development company which owns, the Kenbridge Nickel Project near Sioux Narrows, Northwestern Ontario, the Sill Lake Silver Project near Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario as well as the Night Danger, Glatz Turtle Pond Project near Dryden, Ontario.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 152,215,641 shares issued and outstanding (156,287,356 fully diluted).

For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO, and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (... ). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at or on SEDAR at .

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.







