AFC Commits $29 Million To A Senior Term Loan For A Sponsor Acquisition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Supports the Acquisition and Growth of a Leading Healthcare Benefits Platform and Demonstrates AFC's Expanded Investment Mandate as a BDC

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFC today announced that it has committed $29 million to a $60 million senior secured term loan. The proceeds from the credit facility, including $19.6 million funded by AFC at close, will be used to finance the acquisition of a leading healthcare benefits platform (the“Platform”).

“We are excited to support a top-tier sponsor and management team in this transaction. The Platform has developed a comprehensive benefits program tailored toward a large and underserved segment of the workforce,” said Daniel Neville, Chief Executive Officer of AFC.“This transaction underscores our ability to provide flexible, institutional capital to sponsors following our conversion to a BDC earlier this year.”

The credit facility is secured by a lien on all assets of the borrower and has a four-year term. AFC holds approximately 49% of the total facility.

About AFC

AFC (Nasdaq: AFCG) is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible credit solutions to lower middle market companies. The company primarily originates, structures, invests and manages direct senior debt investments typically ranging from $10 to $100 million. The company seeks to maximize risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders with an opportunistic approach across all industries. AFC is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida. For additional information regarding the company, please visit advancedflowercapital.

