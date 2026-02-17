Eros Innovation Launches 'Eros Universe' AI App With Cultural Models

Eros Innovation has announced the launch of 'Eros Universe' - an AI-powered creator economy app at the India AI Impact Summit in the national capital. The app, which is built on 'Large Cultural Models' (LCMs), marks what the company describes as the first institutional deployment of culturally trained AI infrastructure originating from India.

Understanding the Large Cultural Model Framework

Developed by ErosGenAI, the company's artificial intelligence division, the Large Cultural Model framework is designed to move beyond general-purpose Large Language Models by embedding cultural context, narrative structure, emotional nuance and regional storytelling grammar into AI systems. The framework comprises LCM (Large Cultural Model) for contextual reasoning across character arcs and emotional structures, LCVM (Large Cultural Vision Model) trained on cinematic framing and performance data, and LCEM (Large Cultural Environment Model) that models culturally grounded settings and experiential worlds.

The models have been trained on over 1.5 trillion rights-cleared, culturally curated tokens drawn from five decades of licensed cinematic and musical assets.

A Sovereign and Rights-Led Ecosystem

The Eros Universe ecosystem is built on a sovereign, compliance-first infrastructure that includes licensed training datasets, consent-based character usage, auditability and governance compliance aligned with Indian regulatory frameworks. The platform is supported by access to more than 12,000 films and 100,000 characters, enabling creators to build new works within structured, IP-protected environments governed within Indian jurisdiction.

Empowering Creators and Fostering Growth

Positioned as a rights-led creator economy platform, Eros Universe aims to enable structured economic participation for creators across Tier 2 and Tier 3 India through AI-assisted storytelling, performance and digital production. The company also announced a $5 million (over Rs 42 crore) Global Creator Acceleration Program to support AI-native films, series and music projects within the ecosystem.

Founder's Vision

Kishore Lulla, Founder of Eros Innovation, said the company is building an infrastructure layer that allows creators to participate directly in the digital economy while protecting the cultural and economic value of Indian storytelling.

Government Alignment and National Impact

S Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), said initiatives such as the Eros LCM and the Eros Universe platform align with the IndiaAI Mission's vision of positioning India as a global leader in responsible, home-grown AI grounded in cultural memory and intellectual property.

With the launch of Eros Universe at a national AI forum, the company positioned India not only as a consumer of AI technologies but as a contributor of culturally grounded AI infrastructure to the global creative economy.

About Eros Innovation

Headquartered in the Isle of Man with operations across London, Los Angeles, Abu Dhabi, Mumbai and Chennai, Eros Innovation describes itself as a sovereign AI and cultural-technology group with over $1 billion in assets, a $2 billion independent valuation and zero debt. Its broader ecosystem spans AI, entertainment, wellness, education and deep-tech infrastructure through verticals including Eros GenAI, Eros Brahmand, Eros Tokenex, Eros AIPark, Eros LifeScience and Eros AIVidya.

