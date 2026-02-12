PM Honours Winners Of Second Govt Excellence Award

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage and presence of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau (CGB) organised the second edition of the Qatar Government Excellence Award ceremony.

The event aimed to honour the winning ministries and government agencies, and to celebrate the tangible progress they have made in the level of institutional performance and the quality of government services.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs congratulated the wining entities. "I congratulate the winners of the Qatar Government Excellence Award in its second edition. Through this award, we continue our journey of advancing digital transformation and reinforcing the concept of constructive competition among various government entities. We encourage everyone to further strengthen the spirit of positive competition in delivering services that meet the aspirations of our wise leadership toward a more efficient and innovative government," he said in a post on X.

CGB President and Secretary-General of the National Planning Council, H E Dr. Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, affirmed that the Qatar Government Excellence Award is a true embodiment of the outcomes of NDS-3, reflecting the achievements of outstanding government institutions in realising QNV 2030.

Speaking at the ceremony yesterday, Al Khalifa said the award has become a national platform for deepening a culture of exceptional performance, contributing to a paradigm shift in the operation of government agencies by fostering a focus on outcomes and impact, while broadening institutional practices that help sustain development and optimise performance.

Al Khalifa highlighted that a new award will be introduced in the upcoming edition, namely the AI Leadership in Applications Award, which aims to honour government agencies that have successfully leveraged AI-powered technologies to provide innovative solutions, improve service quality, and enhance operational performance.

Shura Council Speaker H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and Their Excellencies the Ministers with other dignitaries and participants during the ceremony.

He noted that this initiative aligns with the national pursuit of a government that is more efficient and innovative. The Qatar Government Excellence Model is designed to meet global best practices, with an increased emphasis on the outputs and impact pillar, which will account for 40% of the model's weight in the next edition, compared to 30% in the current edition.

For the first time, work is underway to design an Individual Awards Program aimed at recognising and honouring outstanding individuals within government agencies, based on the enduring belief that the human element constitutes the core foundation for achieving institutional excellence.

This programme will take effect starting from the upcoming edition and will feature five specialised categories targeting jobs, occupational groups, and job series in the government sector, contributing to the motivation of national talent and fostering a culture of high performance at the individual level.

The Ministry of Municipality won the Irtiqaa Award for Ministries after achieving the highest evaluation scores within its competitive group, with the award presented to Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah.

Meanwhile, the Public Works Authority (Ashghal) received the Irtiqaa Award for Entities in recognition of its advanced performance in applying the Qatar Government Excellence Model criteria, with the award presented to President of Ashghal, H E Eng. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Meer.

The Ministry of Culture received the Excellence Award for Ministries, recognising its outstanding results within its competitive group, with the award presented to Minister of Culture H E Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al-Thani. Qatar Tourism won the Excellence Award for Entities for demonstrating institutional efficiency and quality in its practices, with the award presented to Chairman of Qatar Tourism H E Saad bin Ali Al Kharji.

The specialised sub-awards included the Leadership Award in Institutional Transformation, won by Aspire Zone Foundation in recognition of its efforts in spearheading change and advancing institutional work, with the award presented to acting CEO Abdullah bin Nasser Al Nuaimi.

The Comprehensive Experience Leadership Award was won by the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) for excellence in developing beneficiary experience and improving service delivery mechanisms, with the award presented to Director General of PHCC Dr. Mariam Ali Abdulmalik.

The Human Capital Development Leadership Award was presented to the Ministry of Education and Higher Education in recognition of its practices supporting the work environment, developing functional capacities, and enhancing national competencies, with the award presented to Minister of Education and Higher Education, H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater.

The second edition of the Qatar Government Excellence Award witnessed significant qualitative advancements compared to the first edition. The overall performance index of government entities rose by 38%, with 97% of participating entities improving their evaluation scores.