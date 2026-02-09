The Pest Control Market Is Projected To Grow To $39.99 Billion By 2030

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "The pest control industry has witnessed significant growth recently, fueled by several evolving factors. As urban areas expand and awareness of health and hygiene increases, the demand for effective pest management solutions continues to rise. Let's explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional insights, and emerging trends shaping this sector's future.

Pest Control Market Size and Growth Rate Until 2026

The pest control market has shown robust expansion over recent years. It is projected to increase from $26.66 billion in 2025 to $28.98 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. This growth during the historical period has been driven by factors like rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, higher incidence of pest-borne diseases, growth in commercial establishments, increased hygiene awareness, and widespread availability of chemical pest control products.

Future Growth Outlook of the Pest Control Market Through 2030

Looking ahead, the market is expected to grow steadily, reaching $40 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.4%. The anticipated expansion is fueled by rising demand for sustainable pest control approaches, wider adoption of non-toxic management techniques, growth in agricultural pest control services, stricter regulations on chemical usage, and increased investments in biological pest control technologies. Key trends in the coming years include broader implementation of integrated pest management, growing preference for eco-friendly pest control options, rising use of biological agents, expansion of commercial pest control offerings, and stronger emphasis on preventive pest strategies.

Understanding Pest Control and Its Importance

Pest control refers to managing or eradicating pests through deterrents or repellents at residential or commercial locations. These services often include inspecting and sealing potential entry points to prevent pests from infiltrating premises. Various methods are employed to control or prevent pest infestations, which significantly reduce the risk of illness and harmful diseases. Moreover, pest control helps maintain a toxin-free environment, promoting overall health and safety.

Urbanization as a Key Factor Accelerating Pest Control Market Growth

One major factor propelling the pest control market is the rise in urbanization. Urbanization involves increasing population concentration in cities and metropolitan areas, driven by infrastructure expansion, housing development, and economic activity growth. Cities attract people seeking better employment opportunities and economic stability, contributing to urban population growth. Pest control plays a vital role in sustaining healthier and more sanitary urban living conditions amid these increasing densities. For instance, in April 2023, the World Bank Group reported that over half of the world's population currently lives in urban areas, with projections estimating this number will grow to 6 billion by 2045-a 1.5 times increase. This surge underscores urbanization as a key growth driver for the pest control market.

Regional Overview of the Global Pest Control Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the pest control market. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market developments.

