Bharat Forge's Q3 Profit Falls 17 Pc, Rs 2 Interim Dividend Announced

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) Bharat Forge on Thursday reported nearly 17 per cent year-on-year decline in its standalone net profit for the quarter ended December 2026 (Q3 FY26).

On a standalone basis, the company posted a net profit of Rs 288 crore lower than Rs 346 crore reported in the same quarter last financial year (Q3 FY25), according to its stock exchange filing.

Standalone revenue from operations saw a marginal dip of 0.6 per cent to Rs 2,083.7 crore in Q3 FY26.

On a consolidated basis, the performance was stronger. Revenue rose 25 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,343 crore, compared with Rs 3,476 crore in the year-ago period.

Net profit increased 28.2 per cent to Rs 273 crore from Rs 213 crore in the corresponding quarter last financial year.

The company said the quarterly numbers included a one-time cost of Rs 55.7 crore, which had an impact on margins.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 20 per cent to Rs 750 crore from Rs 624 crore a year ago.

However, EBITDA margin moderated to 17.3 per cent from 18 per cent in the same quarter last financial year.

The Board of Directors also declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each, which translates to a 100 per cent payout on the face value.

The dividend will be paid on or before March 12, 2026, and the record date for determining eligible shareholders has been fixed as February 18, 2026.

Commenting on the performance, B. N. Kalyani, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Forge, said the results continued to be impacted by de-stocking in the North American commercial vehicle market.

He added that strong growth in the domestic automotive business and execution of the defence order book helped support the overall performance.

On a sequential basis, standalone revenue rose 7 per cent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 2,084 crore.

EBITDA increased 4.6 per cent to Rs 569 crore, while margins stood at 27.3 per cent. Export revenue declined 3 per cent on a sequential basis, with auto exports falling 13 per cent, even as industrial exports grew 11 per cent.