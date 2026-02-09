403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bank ABC announces its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2025 Net profit of US$ 257 million, attributable to the shareholders of the parent
(MENAFN- Bank ABC) Manama, Bahrain: Bank ABC (Arab Banking Corporation B.S.C.) - Bahrain Bourse Trading Code “ABC” - today announces its financial results for Q4 and full year 2025.
Across Bank ABC’s global franchise, the year was marked with heightened geopolitical uncertainty, shifting monetary conditions and evolving trade dynamics. Against this complex external environment, the Group demonstrated strong operational resilience, delivering record levels of top line revenue, operating profit and total assets, while maintaining a strong balance sheet and continuing to execute our strategic roadmap with discipline and focus. Total Operating Income reached a record high at US$1,410 million, a 5% headline growth YoY, and 7% on an underlying constant currency basis. This revenue momentum, together with disciplined management of operating expenses, drove a strong net operating profit. However, Net Profit attributable to the shareholders of the parent $257 million, was reduced by 10% on a headline basis and 7% on a constant currency basis, being impacted by a combination of an increased Q4 loan loss provision charge, due to a US client credit event, and domestic minimum top-up taxes in Bahrain and Brazil.
On the balance sheet, Total Assets also reached a historic US$50bn, driven by loan growth and treasury activities, while capital and liquidity metrics were maintained at robust levels. Overall, the strong diversified revenue growth, robust balance sheet performance and resilient net profit result, demonstrates the Group’s capacity to absorb both external economic uncertainly and specific risk events.
Given the Group’s balance sheet strength, the Board of Directors are pleased to recommend a cash dividend distribution US$0.0275 per share, US$85.5 million (2.75% of equity capital), maintained at the same level as last year, which increases payout levels to 33% of profit attributable to the shareholders of parent. This reflects confidence in the Group’s capital strength, earnings resilience and forward outlook, and is subject to relevant regulatory approvals and approval at the Bank’s Annual General Meeting.
Bank ABC’s business excellence, and leadership in innovation were recognised by several distinguished regional and international awards platforms. Notable awards included the ‘Transaction Bank of the Year for the Middle East’ by the Banker (FT), and the ‘Best Bank for Cross-Border Payments Solutions in Middle East and Africa’ and the ‘Best Cash Management Bank in Bahrain and Tunisia’ by Global Finance Best Treasury & Cash Management providers Awards 2025. The Bank also won the ‘World’s Best Financial Innovation Lab Award’, while its digital subsidiary, ila Bank, won the ‘Best Mobile Banking App in the Middle East’ by Global Finance World’s Best Digital Bank Awards 2025.
Bank ABC's Group Chairman, H.E. Naji Belgasem remarked, “The Group closed 2025 with a performance that demonstrates the resilience and depth of our franchise, despite a year that encountered volatile geopolitical dynamics and broader economic challenges. Our diversified model delivered record levels of revenue, operating profit and total assets, sustaining the Group’s growth momentum and balance sheet strength. While headline net profit was moderated as noted, our core businesses continued to grow supported by strong client activity, and we continued to make excellent progress on our strategy as MENA’s International Bank of the Future”
Performance Highlights for the fourth quarter (3 months) of 2025
Consolidated net profit attributable to the shareholders of the parent, was US$53 million, 24% lower compared to US$70 million reported for the same period last year, primarily impacted by higher impairment provisions, particularly from a US customer credit event.
Earnings per share for the three-month period was US$0.017 per share, compared to US$0.022 per share in the same period last year.
Total comprehensive income attributable to the shareholders of the parent was a positive US$30 million compared to a negative US$48 million, reported for the same period last year. Total comprehensive income in Q4 2024 was largely impacted by the sharp devaluation of the Brazilian Real against the US$.
Total operating income for Q4 2025 was US$377 million, 12% higher compared to US$337 million reported for the same period last year. After adjusting for FX translation effects, mainly from EGP and BRL depreciation, underlying total operating income would have been US$366 million, 9% higher compared to the same period last year.
Performance Highlights for full year 2025 (12 months)
Consolidated net profit attributable to the shareholders of the parent was US$257 million, 10% lower compared to US$285 million reported last year, mainly due to higher impairment provisions, arising from a US customer credit event. Underlying net profit after adjusting for BRL and EGP depreciation would have been US$266 million or 7% lower compared to the previous year.
Earnings per share for the year was US$0.077 per share, compared to US$0.086 per share last year.
Total comprehensive income attributable to the shareholders of the parent was a positive US$415 million, compared to a negative US$12 million reported last year (because of the depreciation of the EGP and BRL against the US$).
Total operating income for the year 2025 was US$1,410 million, 5% higher compared to US$1,339 million reported last year. Adjusting for FX translation effects, mainly from EGP and BRL depreciation, underlying total operating income would have been US$1,436 million, 7% higher compared to the same period last year, reflecting core income growth.
Balance Sheet
Equity attributable to the shareholders of the parent and perpetual instrument holders at the end of the year was US$4,718 million, compared to US$4,207 million reported at the 2024 year-end, 12% higher from a combination of, profit earned for the year, an AT1 issuance and comparatively positive FX movements in EGP and BRL, partially offset by dividends paid during the year.
Total assets stood at US$49,912 million at the end of the year, as compared to US$46,265 million at the 2024 year-end, an increase of 8% driven by core business growth and positive FX movements in BRL.
Healthy Capital and Liquidity ratios: Tier 1 Capital ratio at 16.0%, of which CET1 at 13.7%. LCR and NSFR at 237% and 127% respectively.
Bank ABC is a leading player in the region’s banking industry, with presence in 15 countries across five continents. It provides innovative global wholesale banking solutions in both conventional and Islamic finance, across Transaction Banking, Project and Structured finance, Capital Markets, Financial Markets, Real Estate finance to corporates and financial institutions. It also provides retail banking services through its network of branches in Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, and through ila Bank, its digital mobile-only bank, in Bahrain and Jordan.
The full set of financial statements and the press release are available on the Bahrain Bourse and Bank ABC websites. Further details are provided in the Investor Highlights Presentation published on Bank ABC’s website.
Bank ABC will be hosting a virtual Investors call to discuss the full year earnings update for the year ended 2025 on 10 February 2026.
Across Bank ABC’s global franchise, the year was marked with heightened geopolitical uncertainty, shifting monetary conditions and evolving trade dynamics. Against this complex external environment, the Group demonstrated strong operational resilience, delivering record levels of top line revenue, operating profit and total assets, while maintaining a strong balance sheet and continuing to execute our strategic roadmap with discipline and focus. Total Operating Income reached a record high at US$1,410 million, a 5% headline growth YoY, and 7% on an underlying constant currency basis. This revenue momentum, together with disciplined management of operating expenses, drove a strong net operating profit. However, Net Profit attributable to the shareholders of the parent $257 million, was reduced by 10% on a headline basis and 7% on a constant currency basis, being impacted by a combination of an increased Q4 loan loss provision charge, due to a US client credit event, and domestic minimum top-up taxes in Bahrain and Brazil.
On the balance sheet, Total Assets also reached a historic US$50bn, driven by loan growth and treasury activities, while capital and liquidity metrics were maintained at robust levels. Overall, the strong diversified revenue growth, robust balance sheet performance and resilient net profit result, demonstrates the Group’s capacity to absorb both external economic uncertainly and specific risk events.
Given the Group’s balance sheet strength, the Board of Directors are pleased to recommend a cash dividend distribution US$0.0275 per share, US$85.5 million (2.75% of equity capital), maintained at the same level as last year, which increases payout levels to 33% of profit attributable to the shareholders of parent. This reflects confidence in the Group’s capital strength, earnings resilience and forward outlook, and is subject to relevant regulatory approvals and approval at the Bank’s Annual General Meeting.
Bank ABC’s business excellence, and leadership in innovation were recognised by several distinguished regional and international awards platforms. Notable awards included the ‘Transaction Bank of the Year for the Middle East’ by the Banker (FT), and the ‘Best Bank for Cross-Border Payments Solutions in Middle East and Africa’ and the ‘Best Cash Management Bank in Bahrain and Tunisia’ by Global Finance Best Treasury & Cash Management providers Awards 2025. The Bank also won the ‘World’s Best Financial Innovation Lab Award’, while its digital subsidiary, ila Bank, won the ‘Best Mobile Banking App in the Middle East’ by Global Finance World’s Best Digital Bank Awards 2025.
Bank ABC's Group Chairman, H.E. Naji Belgasem remarked, “The Group closed 2025 with a performance that demonstrates the resilience and depth of our franchise, despite a year that encountered volatile geopolitical dynamics and broader economic challenges. Our diversified model delivered record levels of revenue, operating profit and total assets, sustaining the Group’s growth momentum and balance sheet strength. While headline net profit was moderated as noted, our core businesses continued to grow supported by strong client activity, and we continued to make excellent progress on our strategy as MENA’s International Bank of the Future”
Performance Highlights for the fourth quarter (3 months) of 2025
Consolidated net profit attributable to the shareholders of the parent, was US$53 million, 24% lower compared to US$70 million reported for the same period last year, primarily impacted by higher impairment provisions, particularly from a US customer credit event.
Earnings per share for the three-month period was US$0.017 per share, compared to US$0.022 per share in the same period last year.
Total comprehensive income attributable to the shareholders of the parent was a positive US$30 million compared to a negative US$48 million, reported for the same period last year. Total comprehensive income in Q4 2024 was largely impacted by the sharp devaluation of the Brazilian Real against the US$.
Total operating income for Q4 2025 was US$377 million, 12% higher compared to US$337 million reported for the same period last year. After adjusting for FX translation effects, mainly from EGP and BRL depreciation, underlying total operating income would have been US$366 million, 9% higher compared to the same period last year.
Performance Highlights for full year 2025 (12 months)
Consolidated net profit attributable to the shareholders of the parent was US$257 million, 10% lower compared to US$285 million reported last year, mainly due to higher impairment provisions, arising from a US customer credit event. Underlying net profit after adjusting for BRL and EGP depreciation would have been US$266 million or 7% lower compared to the previous year.
Earnings per share for the year was US$0.077 per share, compared to US$0.086 per share last year.
Total comprehensive income attributable to the shareholders of the parent was a positive US$415 million, compared to a negative US$12 million reported last year (because of the depreciation of the EGP and BRL against the US$).
Total operating income for the year 2025 was US$1,410 million, 5% higher compared to US$1,339 million reported last year. Adjusting for FX translation effects, mainly from EGP and BRL depreciation, underlying total operating income would have been US$1,436 million, 7% higher compared to the same period last year, reflecting core income growth.
Balance Sheet
Equity attributable to the shareholders of the parent and perpetual instrument holders at the end of the year was US$4,718 million, compared to US$4,207 million reported at the 2024 year-end, 12% higher from a combination of, profit earned for the year, an AT1 issuance and comparatively positive FX movements in EGP and BRL, partially offset by dividends paid during the year.
Total assets stood at US$49,912 million at the end of the year, as compared to US$46,265 million at the 2024 year-end, an increase of 8% driven by core business growth and positive FX movements in BRL.
Healthy Capital and Liquidity ratios: Tier 1 Capital ratio at 16.0%, of which CET1 at 13.7%. LCR and NSFR at 237% and 127% respectively.
Bank ABC is a leading player in the region’s banking industry, with presence in 15 countries across five continents. It provides innovative global wholesale banking solutions in both conventional and Islamic finance, across Transaction Banking, Project and Structured finance, Capital Markets, Financial Markets, Real Estate finance to corporates and financial institutions. It also provides retail banking services through its network of branches in Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, and through ila Bank, its digital mobile-only bank, in Bahrain and Jordan.
The full set of financial statements and the press release are available on the Bahrain Bourse and Bank ABC websites. Further details are provided in the Investor Highlights Presentation published on Bank ABC’s website.
Bank ABC will be hosting a virtual Investors call to discuss the full year earnings update for the year ended 2025 on 10 February 2026.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment