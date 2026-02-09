403
Japan's LDP Secures Landslide Victory in Snap Elections
(MENAFN) In an unprecedented electoral triumph, Japan's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has shattered postwar records by claiming over two-thirds control of the House of Representatives following weekend snap polls, a news agency disclosed Monday.
The dominant performance saw Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's governing coalition—formed with the Japan Innovation Party (JIP)—capture 354 seats within the 465-member chamber, media confirmed. This commanding result positions Takaichi to maintain her premiership after assuming office last October.
The electoral victory marks a watershed moment: the LDP has become the first political force in Japan's postwar era to surpass the critical 310-seat threshold required for a lower house supermajority.
This constitutional milestone grants the ruling coalition extraordinary legislative power—enabling both constitutional amendments and the ability to override upper chamber rejections, despite holding minority status in the House of Councilors.
"We bear an extremely heavy responsibility to focus on steadily delivering on the campaign pledges we have made," Takaichi declared to a state broadcaster.
Opposition forces suffered catastrophic losses, collectively securing merely 111 seats—a precipitous decline from their previous 230-seat presence.
The Centrist Reform Alliance, launched as the primary opposition vehicle, experienced the most crushing defeat. The alliance's representation plummeted from 167 seats to just 49, prompting co-leaders Yoshihiko Noda and Tetsuo Saito to signal potential resignations.
The JIP managed only modest gains, adding two seats to reach 36 total. Notably, the LDP and JIP ran separate candidate slates without coordination.
Meanwhile, the populist Sanseito party—championing its "Japanese First" platform—surged from two seats to 15. Team Mirai broke into the lower house for the first time, claiming 11 seats.
Approximately 1,300 candidates competed across 289 single-seat constituencies and 176 proportional representation slots distributed among 11 regional blocks nationwide.
Voter participation reached slightly above 56%—roughly two percentage points higher than the preceding election.
