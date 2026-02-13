Govt Seeks Rs 1,000 Cr For Flood-Damaged Roads In J&K

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary on Thursday said the government has submitted a proposal of Rs 1,000 crore to the Finance Department for permanent restoration of road infrastructure damaged by flash floods and heavy rains in September last year.

Winding up the discussion on the demands for grants of the Public Works, Industries, Mining and Labour departments in the Assembly, Choudhary said the proposal has been submitted under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment scheme.

“The department is committed to permanent restoration of damaged road infrastructure due to heavy flash floods and rains. An estimated Rs 1,000 crore has been projected for undertaking restoration works,” he said.

He added that while temporary works have been executed in several affected areas, permanent restoration remains urgent in many places. Field agencies have been authorised to initiate priority works worth Rs 25 crore.

The Deputy Chief Minister said he personally monitored restoration of 24 bridges to minimise inconvenience to the public. Permanent restoration of these bridges has been completed at a cost of Rs 19.15 crore. Restoration of the Jammu-Srinagar road is currently underway at a cost of Rs 5.30 crore, he said.

Highlighting infrastructure achievements, Choudhary said the Srinagar flyover was completed in record time and five long-pending bridges in Kashmir, which had remained incomplete for 10 to 15 years, have now been completed. Bridges sanctioned under World Bank funding have also been completed, with five more targeted for completion by March 2026.

To address traffic congestion in the twin capital cities, the department has proposed construction of elevated corridors under the Union Territory Capex programme. The proposed corridors include one from Convent School to Rajbagh in Srinagar and another from the National Highway flyover to Maheshpura Chowk in Jammu.

He said widening of the Jammu-Akhnoor road under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund will be expedited, and a bridge at Akhnoor connecting border areas is scheduled for completion during 2026-27.

Choudhary informed the House that more than 18 major National Highway projects worth Rs 10,600 crore are in the pipeline during the current financial year. Additionally, 22 strategically important bridge projects worth Rs 172 crore have been inaugurated.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, over 3,742 projects covering 22,581 km have been sanctioned under Phases I, II and III, of which 3,517 projects spanning 20,250 km have been completed. The Union Territory has also been onboarded under PMGSY-IV, with 2,513 eligible habitations identified for all-weather connectivity.

Under Batch-I of PMGSY-IV, 316 projects covering 1,781 km and connecting 429 habitations have been sanctioned and are under execution. Proposals for 1,043 road projects spanning 5,265 km have been submitted to the Ministry of Rural Development, he said.

Choudhary said that under NABARD's Rural Infrastructure Development Fund, 1,145 projects worth Rs 5,245 crore have been sanctioned, while 2,294 projects under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund have been approved at a cost of Rs 4,377.21 crore.

He added that during 2025-26 under the Capex budget, 7,068 works were sanctioned, of which 2,140 have been completed and around 3,000 are in progress.

Reiterating the government's commitment to strengthening infrastructure, the Deputy Chief Minister said the focus remains on improving road connectivity, easing congestion and ensuring quality highway services for commuters across Jammu and Kashmir.