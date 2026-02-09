Gabrielle Franze Debunks 5 Dog Training Myths Pet Owners Still Believe

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Gabrielle Franze, founder of Redline K9 Dog Training and a Firefighter/Paramedic with the Orange County Fire Department, is addressing five widespread dog training myths that continue to mislead pet owners across Central Florida. Drawing from her experience training emotional support, search and rescue dogs, Franze says these myths often delay progress and create unnecessary frustration.







Firefighter/Paramedic and canine trainer Gabrielle Franze of Deltona, Florida, explains why common dog training myths persist-and what actually works.

“Most training problems aren't about the dog,” Franze said.“They're about unclear expectations.”

Myth 1: Dogs Will Grow Out of Bad Behavior

Why people believe it: Puppies mature, so owners assume behaviors will fade with age.

The reality: Research shows behaviors that are practiced become reinforced over time. Unaddressed habits often intensify.

Practical tip: Interrupt unwanted behavior early, redirect immediately, and reward them for demonstrating the desired behavior. Consistency matters more than waiting.

“Dogs repeat what works,” Franze said.“Time alone doesn't fix behavior.”

Myth 2: Training Is Only for Aggressive or High-Energy Dogs

Why people believe it: Training is often marketed as a solution for problem dogs.

The reality: Structured training improves confidence, predictability, and calm behavior in all dogs.

Practical tip: Teach basic commands-sit, heel, place, recall-even if your dog is“well behaved.”

“Clarity lowers stress,” Franze said.“That applies to dogs and people.”

Myth 3: You Need to Be Dominant to Train Effectively

Why people believe it: Old-school training advice emphasized control and force.

The reality: Studies show dogs learn best through clear communication, consistency, and reward. Not intimidation.

Practical tip: Keep rules the same every day and practice them frequently. Inconsistency confuses dogs more than correction.

“Training isn't about overpowering,” Franze said.“It's about being a predictable and reliable pack leader for them.”

Myth 4: Short Training Sessions Don't Matter

Why people believe it: Owners assume progress requires long sessions.

The reality: Dogs retain skills better with frequent, short repetitions.

Practical tip: Train for five minutes after walks or meals. Small reps add up.

Myth 5: Professional Training Fixes Everything

Why people believe it: Trainers are seen as a one-time solution.

The reality: Owner follow-through determines long-term success.

Practical tip: Practice daily routines at home using the same cues.

“In emergency work, training fails without repetition,” Franze said.“Dog training is no different.”

If You Only Remember One Thing

Training works when expectations are clear, consistent, and practiced daily-no matter the dog's age or breed.

Franze encourages pet owners to share the myth list with fellow dog owners and try one practical tip today.“Progress starts with small changes,” she said.

About Gabrielle Franze

Gabrielle Franze is a Firefighter and Paramedic with the Orange County Fire Department and the founder of Redline K9 Dog Training in Deltona, Florida. She works with her own dogs training for emotional support, search and rescue, and competitive sports by applying these same principles of structure and consistency.