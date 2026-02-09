Professor of Political Communication, La Trobe University

Andrea Carson is a political scientist and Professor of Political Communication.

She was a visiting fellow at the Reuter's Institute for the Study of Journalism,University of Oxford in 2024 and is the author of several books including 'Undercover Reporting, Deception, and Betrayal in Journalism' (with Dr Denis Muller) and 'Investigative Journalism, Democracy and the Digital Age', Routledge: London/New York.

Her research examines investigative journalism, the media's role in a democracy (also campaigns and elections), political communication, and politics and gender. Her latest book is "Women's Pathways to Power: Cracking the Glass Ceiling," Routledge: London/New York available Feb. 2026.

2024–present A Visiting Academic Associate, Reuter's Institute for the Study of Journalism, Green Templeton College, University of Oxford.

2018–present Associate Professor, La Trobe University

2007–present Author, Allen &Unwin, Cambridge University Press, Routledge

2022–present Professor, La Trobe University

2014–2018 Lecturer, Political Science, University of Melbourne

2004–2010 774 Morning Producer, Australian Broadcasting Corporation

2007–2008 Producer, 7.30 Report, Australian Broadcasting Corporation

2001–2004 Radio Broadcaster, 3RRR 1997–2001 Journalist, The Age



2013 University of Melbourne, Doctor of Philosophy

2008 University of Melbourne, Masters of International Politics

1999 Deakin University, Bachelor of Arts 1993 Royal Melbourne Hospital, Registered Nurse



2023 Undercover Reporting, Deception, and Betrayal in Journalism, Routlesge

2020 Investigative Journalism Democracy and the Digital Age, Routledge

2018 Australian Politics in the Twenty-First Century Old Institutions, New Challenges, Cambridge University Press

2017 See, 2007 Gut Instincts: A practical guide to a healthy digestive system, Allen & Unwin



2023 The Australian Research Council Discovery Project Mapping & Harnessing Public Mistrust (DP230101777) i Role: CI Funding Source: Australian Research Council

2019 Women in Local Government: Understanding their Political Trajectories Role: CI Funding Source: Australian Research Council 2018 Understanding political debate and policy decisions using big data Role: Chief Investigator Funding Source: Australian Research Council

Vice President, Australian Political Science Association, 2024



Journalism Studies (190301)

Political Science (1606)

Australian Government And Politics (160601) Communication And Media Studies (2001)

