Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Andrea Carson

Andrea Carson


2026-02-09 12:04:05
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Political Communication, La Trobe University
Profile Articles Activity

Andrea Carson is a political scientist and Professor of Political Communication.

She was a visiting fellow at the Reuter's Institute for the Study of Journalism,University of Oxford in 2024 and is the author of several books including 'Undercover Reporting, Deception, and Betrayal in Journalism' (with Dr Denis Muller) and 'Investigative Journalism, Democracy and the Digital Age', Routledge: London/New York.

Her research examines investigative journalism, the media's role in a democracy (also campaigns and elections), political communication, and politics and gender. Her latest book is "Women's Pathways to Power: Cracking the Glass Ceiling," Routledge: London/New York available Feb. 2026.

Read more here:

Experience
  • 2024–present A Visiting Academic Associate, Reuter's Institute for the Study of Journalism, Green Templeton College, University of Oxford.
  • 2018–present Associate Professor, La Trobe University
  • 2007–present Author, Allen &Unwin, Cambridge University Press, Routledge
  • 2022–present Professor, La Trobe University
  • 2014–2018 Lecturer, Political Science, University of Melbourne
  • 2004–2010 774 Morning Producer, Australian Broadcasting Corporation
  • 2007–2008 Producer, 7.30 Report, Australian Broadcasting Corporation
  • 2001–2004 Radio Broadcaster, 3RRR
  • 1997–2001 Journalist, The Age
Education
  • 2013 University of Melbourne, Doctor of Philosophy
  • 2008 University of Melbourne, Masters of International Politics
  • 1999 Deakin University, Bachelor of Arts
  • 1993 Royal Melbourne Hospital, Registered Nurse
Publications
  • 2023 Undercover Reporting, Deception, and Betrayal in Journalism, Routlesge
  • 2020 Investigative Journalism Democracy and the Digital Age, Routledge
  • 2018 Australian Politics in the Twenty-First Century Old Institutions, New Challenges, Cambridge University Press
  • 2017 See,
  • 2007 Gut Instincts: A practical guide to a healthy digestive system, Allen & Unwin
Grants and Contracts
  • 2023 The Australian Research Council Discovery Project Mapping & Harnessing Public Mistrust (DP230101777) i Role: CI Funding Source: Australian Research Council
  • 2019 Women in Local Government: Understanding their Political Trajectories Role: CI Funding Source: Australian Research Council
  • 2018 Understanding political debate and policy decisions using big data Role: Chief Investigator Funding Source: Australian Research Council
Professional Memberships
  • Vice President, Australian Political Science Association, 2024
Research Areas
  • Journalism Studies (190301)
  • Political Science (1606)
  • Australian Government And Politics (160601)
  • Communication And Media Studies (2001)

The Conversation

MENAFN09022026000199003603ID1110713137



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search