MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Souq Waqif International Dates Exhibition 2026 has returned to Eastern Square, uniting 57 companies from six Arab countries in a vibrant pre-Ramadan showcase of premium dates and heritage products.

Running from February 5-16 at Eastern Square in Souq Waqif, the annual exhibition offers residents and visitors free access to high-quality dates and date-based products at competitive prices, just weeks before blade-->

According to Souq Waqif supervisor Mohammed Abdullah al-Saleem, the exhibition features 57 companies from Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Algeria, Oman, Qatar, the UAE and Sudan.

The event highlights both traditional dates and innovative date products.

For many visitors, the timing is ideal.

“It has been an amazing experience,” said Sarah, a visitor at the exhibition.“Especially with Ramadan happening in the next one or two weeks, [there is] a huge collection of dates – Majdoul, ajwa, a lot of varieties, syrups, vinegar.”

She added that the venue enhances the experience.

“I think this is a very good venue for such kind of events... it gives a lot of exposure,” Sarah said.“We tell all the guests to come to Souq Waqif, look at the culture and heritage of blade-->





Rahma Hassini at the event. PICTURE: Shaima Sheriff

Vendors echoed the sentiment, highlighting both commercial and cultural benefits.

Rahma Hassini, a Tunisian exhibitor whose products originate from Sudan, said:“Sudan is special. They make from date many, many products for skincare routine and for the eating.”

Hassini's stand features a range of items, including“moisturiser, face soaps, creams for hair with honey and date, lip balm, bokhoor with date”, alongside edible varieties such as Simsim, Mamoul and coconut dates.

“In 2025, in the previous exhibition, we took the second best product – date and honey products,” she noted.

Reflecting on the exhibition's impact, Hassini said:“The exhibition encourages us to create more things with the date and the honey and encourages people to know our traditions and to know more about our culture.”

As Ramadan approaches, the exhibition once again positions Souq Waqif not only as a marketplace, but as a space where heritage, commerce and community meet.

