BJP MLA Vungjagin Valte Airlifted To Delhi After Violent Attack

BJP MLA Airlifted After Attack

BJP MLA Vungjagin Valte was airlifted to Delhi on Sunday in an air ambulance for a medical check-up following injuries sustained in an alleged violent attack amid ongoing communal tensions in the state. Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand received the Valte at Imphal Airport before his departure.

From Churachandpur, Vungjagin Valte's son, David Mang Valte, provided an update on his father's health. Speaking to ANI, he said, "The day before yesterday, we came to know that he has a lung problem. Now his condition is a little bit stable. He is critical after he suffered from that mob violence. His health is not in good condition for now." He further explained the circumstances leading to the attack, stating, "Due to the communal crisis between the Kuki, the Maiti, and the Zomi communities, he went to visit the former CM of Manipur. On his way back home, he was attacked by the Arambai Tenggol."

New Government Vows to Restore Peace

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, BJP MLA Tongbram Robindro Singh said that the new government under CM Yumnam Khemchand is focused on restoring peace and normalcy in Manipur. "Following the formation of the new popular government in Manipur, sustained efforts are underway under the leadership of the CM, Yumnam Khemchand. We are working to restore peace and normalcy in the state. All the people of Manipur are wishing for his speedy recovery," he added.

Protests Erupt Over New Cabinet

An ethnic conflict erupted in Manipur in May 2023, and the discord between the Meitei and Kuki communities persisted for a couple of years. The conflict has inflicted lasting damage on Manipur, hindering its economy, disrupting its social cohesion, and destabilising its political landscape. Meanwhile, the protest was held recently, specifically triggered by the swearing-in of new Deputy Chief Ministers of Manipur, between Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho. Anger erupted as the protesters opposed three Kuki Zomi MLAs joining the Manipur Government, with Nemcha having been sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister and two others, LM Khaute and Ngursanglur, reportedly due to be sworn in. Vehemently opposing the recent joining of the Manipur government by three of their MLAs, out of ten, staged a massive protest demanding justice.

Confrontation Between Protesters and Security Forces

The unrest reportedly began on Thursday at around 6 pm in the Tuibong Main Market area, where hundreds of young protesters attempted to push security forces back to their barracks. However, when the security forces were reluctant to comply, confrontations escalated side by side with stone pelting, while others burnt tyres in the middle of the road. Assam Rifles officials, including the Commander of the 27 Sectors, were deployed to calm the situation, but initial attempts yielded little success. Eventually, security forces temporarily retreated but maintained positions, while the protesters pressed forward.

Throughout the night, teargas shelling continued intermittently as the mob regrouped several times after dispersal. At around 11:00 pm, security personnel resorted to a lathi charge to push back the mob. However, the situation remained volatile as the mob once again regrouped and resumed attacks on the forces.

New Chief Minister Sworn In

On Wednesday, Bharatiya Janata Party Manipur Legislature Party leader Yumnam Khemchand Singh was sworn in as the state's Chief Minister, with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla administering the oath of office at a ceremony held at Lok Bhavan in Imphal.

Senior legislators Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho also took the oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Manipur, joining the new state cabinet following the formal withdrawal of President's Rule. BJP workers gathered at the party headquarters in Imphal to celebrate the appointment of Yumnam Khemchand Singh as the leader of the BJP legislative party and the next Chief Minister of Manipur. (ANI)

