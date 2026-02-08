Peter Pru, Founder Of Option Sellers School, Launches Arkpicks, An AI-Powered Options Screening Tool For Busy Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Philadelphia, PA, Feb. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peter Pru, Founder of Option Sellers School, has launched ArkPicks, an AI-powered options research platform designed to help systematic options sellers reduce time spent on manual research and decision preparation. The platform consolidates technical analysis, AI-generated news summaries, liquidity data, earnings tracking, and trade calculations into a single dashboard, transforming a research process that typically takes hours into a workflow that can be completed in seconds.







ArkPicks was developed after Pru identified a persistent inefficiency in options trading: many systematic traders spend between 10 and 15 hours each week repeatedly searching the same information across multiple tools. According to Pru, a typical research session often requires two to three hours switching between charting platforms, earnings calendars, news feeds, and liquidity screens only for the process to be repeated the next day as market conditions evolve and new opportunities emerge.

“I recognized this pattern not just in my students, but in my own trading routine,” said Pru.“The research itself wasn't complex, it was fragmented. I was checking the same types of data every day across different platforms just to reach the same decision framework. ArkPicks was built to remove this friction and simplify the workflow for systematic options sellers.”

ArkPicks automates the research layer of options trading by centralizing multiple data sources into one interface. The platform continuously tracks stocks with real-time data, helping traders monitor technical indicators, earnings events, and news developments without monitoring multiple platforms. The system is designed to support structured options selling strategies, including cash-secured puts, covered calls, and wheel-based approaches.

The platform automatically identifies oversold stocks aligned with put-selling opportunities and overbought stocks aligned with call-selling setups based on technical screening criteria. According to internal performance benchmarks, ArkPicks reduces average research sessions from 2 to 3 hours to under 60 seconds by consolidating the screening, analysis, and calculation process into a single dashboard.

Key Features of ArkPicks:



Automated Trade Setup Screening: Identifies cash-secured put and covered call opportunities using predefined technical and ranking criteria.

Integrated Market and Technical Data: Consolidates live pricing, technical indicators, support levels, Greeks, dividend tracking, and earnings monitoring into one dashboard.

AI-Generated News Summaries: Provides continuously updated, AI-summarized market news to help traders evaluate developments efficiently.

Liquidity and Execution Awareness: Flags liquidity conditions and options-chain characteristics that may impact trade execution or pricing stability.

Strike and Premium Calculations: Suggests strike ranges and premium targets based on technical price levels and strategy parameters.

Smart Opportunity Ranking: Scores potential trades using technical strength and return-on-collateral metrics.

Custom Watchlist Screening: Allows users to track personalized lists of US stocks and ETFs with ongoing data updates. Multi-Device Access: Enables monitoring and research across desktop and mobile devices throughout the trading day.

ArkPicks builds upon the educational foundation of Option Sellers School, which teaches conservative options strategies through the Ark Options Strategy. It emphasizes a five-pillar approach that includes cash-secured put premiums, interest on collateral, covered call premiums, dividend income, and long-term equity appreciation. The program emphasizes process-driven decision-making inspired by long-term value investing principles.

Option Sellers School maintains an education-focused positioning that avoids income claims or performance guarantees. ArkPicks follows the same framework and is designed as a research and decision-making support platform rather than a trade signal service or investment advisory product.

“ArkPicks does not provide investment advice or trade recommendations,” Pru said.“Its purpose is to organize data so traders can make independent, structured decisions within their own trading plans.”

Pru is an active options seller and educator who has spent years teaching conservative, systematic selling strategies that focus on risk awareness and process discipline. Through Option Sellers School, he promotes what he describes as anti-guru approach focused on transparency, compliance, and repeatable trading frameworks.

ArkPicks is now available to traders seeking a centralized research environment designed to reduce repetitive analysis, improve workflow efficiency, and streamline trade preparation.

For more information about ArkPicks and Option Sellers School, please visit and .



About ArkPicks

ArkPicks is an AI-powered options research platform designed for systematic options sellers. The platform consolidates technical analysis, AI-generated news summaries, liquidity monitoring, earnings tracking, and trade calculations into a single dashboard to streamline research workflows. ArkPicks is built to support structured options-selling strategies, including cash-secured puts, covered calls, and wheel-based approaches.

About Option Sellers School

Option Sellers School is an educational platform that teaches conservative, systematic options-selling strategies through its Ark Options Strategy framework. Founded by options educator Peter Pru, the program emphasizes structured decision-making, risk awareness, and process-driven trading principles inspired by long-term value investing philosophies. Option Sellers School provides educational resources only and does not offer investment advisory services.





Media Contact

Company Name: Option Sellers School

Contact Person: Peter Pru

Email: ...

Country: United States

Website:

Social Media Handles: YouTube, Instagram, TikTok



CONTACT: Media Contact Company Name: Option Sellers School Contact Person: Peter Pru Email:... Country: United States Website: