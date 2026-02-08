T20 WC: Kamindu Mendis' Cameo Was Turning Point, Says Dasun Shanaka

Captain Shanaka on Sri Lanka's Performance

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka praised his team's all-round performance after their 20-run victory over Ireland in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match on Sunday. During the post-match presentation, Shanaka also praised Kamindu Mendis' cameo, which changed the way their side set a competitive target. "Well-earned victory. Very happy about the overall performance. The start was a bit of a struggle, but Kusal held it in the end, with Kamindu's cameo the turning point. He batted like he was on a different wicket. Really happy with his comeback and expect a lot from him in the coming games," Shanaka said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

On the Pitch Conditions

Commenting on the wicket, Shanaka added, "I expected the wicket to be flatter with the grass left on the wicket. Initially thought toss would play a crucial part, but it helped us in the second phase -- it slowed down a bit. The confidence from the bowling unit, it carries from the last game."

Ireland Captain's Reflection

After losing their match, Ireland captain Paul Stirling reflected on the impact of fielding lapses and spin bowling on the match outcome. "To be honest, felt they got 15-20 too many. At the start of the day, we would have been happy chasing it. But you could find 20 runs almost anywhere in the match. When the match was on the line, we were not as clinical. A bit sloppy in the field. Experience taught today. At the end, it was the difference," Stirling said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

He added, "They defended well at the back end. Spin is going to be a challenge in the competition. It was not coming on as well as we thought it would."

Player of the Match Kamindu Mendis Reacts

After winning the Player of the Match, Kamindu Mendis said, "When I went to the middle, wanted to keep my momentum and wanted to score runs and put on a partnership with Kusal Mendis. (On if they were worried during the chase) They played well till 15-16th over. Credit goes to our bowlers. Maheesh and Chameera bowled well. We thought it would be a 170-plus wicket but when playing the spinners, it felt like a 160 or something (pitch). We just wanted to put 160 on the board and we just defended it. It was a good game, good start to the tournament. Boys did well, Kusal did well."

Match Summary

Sri Lanka's Innings

Sri Lanka defeated Ireland after a resilient knock of 56* off 43 balls from Kamindu Mendis and three-wicket hauls from spinners Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Kamindu Mendis and Kusal Mendis stitched together a crucial 67-run partnership, providing Sri Lanka's innings with the much-needed boost.

Kamindu smashed 44 off just 19 deliveries to completely turn the tide in Sri Lanka's favour.

Kamindu Mendis' gritty knock of 56* off 43 guided Sri Lanka to a competitive total of 163.

Ireland's Chase

Chasing 164, Ireland lost their captain, Paul Stirling (6 off 13), after spinner Maheesh Theekshana dismissed him during the fourth over.

After the powerplay ended, Ireland scored 45/1.

Ireland muscled their way with the bat, with Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker adding 49 runs for the third wicket after losing both openers for 56 runs.

However, Wanindu Hasaranga and Dunith Wellalage struck in quick succession as Sri Lanka managed to pull their way back. Hasaranga first broke the 49-run stand for the third wicket after he dismissed Tector for 40 off 34 balls, whereas Wellalage took the wicket of Tucker 21 off 18 balls, as Ireland slumped to 113/4 after the end of 15 overs.

The strikes opened the way for Maheesh Theekshana to bag two quick wickets, putting the co-hosts within touching distance of a win in their opening contest.

Ireland eventually bundled out for 143 runs, losing the contest by 20 runs.

For Sri Lanka, Dushmantha Chameera (1/25), Maheesh Theekshana (3/23), Matheesha Pathirana (2/26), Wanindu Hasaranga (3/25), and Dunith Wellalage (1/28) were among the wicket takers. (ANI)

