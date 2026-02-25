Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
F-16 Jet Crashes in Balikesir, Pilot Loses Life

F-16 Jet Crashes in Balikesir, Pilot Loses Life


2026-02-25 02:45:28
(MENAFN) A Turkish F-16 fighter jet went down in western Balikesir province early Wednesday, resulting in the death of the pilot, according to reports from national defense authorities.

Officials said radio contact and tracking data with the aircraft, which departed from the 9th Main Jet Base Command in Balikesir at 12:56 a.m. local time (2156 GMT Tuesday), were lost shortly after takeoff. Search and rescue teams were immediately deployed, and the wreckage was later located.

“Our pilot was martyred. The cause of the accident will be determined following an investigation by the crash examination team,” the ministry stated, offering condolences to the pilot’s family.

Balikesir Governor Ismail Ustaoglu also expressed his sympathies, while Justice Minister Akin Gurlek confirmed that the Balikesir Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an official investigation into the incident.

Gurlek added that the chief public prosecutor, deputy chief public prosecutor, and two additional public prosecutors have arrived at the crash site to oversee the inquiry.

MENAFN25022026000045017640ID1110786352



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search