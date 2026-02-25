403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
F-16 Jet Crashes in Balikesir, Pilot Loses Life
(MENAFN) A Turkish F-16 fighter jet went down in western Balikesir province early Wednesday, resulting in the death of the pilot, according to reports from national defense authorities.
Officials said radio contact and tracking data with the aircraft, which departed from the 9th Main Jet Base Command in Balikesir at 12:56 a.m. local time (2156 GMT Tuesday), were lost shortly after takeoff. Search and rescue teams were immediately deployed, and the wreckage was later located.
“Our pilot was martyred. The cause of the accident will be determined following an investigation by the crash examination team,” the ministry stated, offering condolences to the pilot’s family.
Balikesir Governor Ismail Ustaoglu also expressed his sympathies, while Justice Minister Akin Gurlek confirmed that the Balikesir Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an official investigation into the incident.
Gurlek added that the chief public prosecutor, deputy chief public prosecutor, and two additional public prosecutors have arrived at the crash site to oversee the inquiry.
Officials said radio contact and tracking data with the aircraft, which departed from the 9th Main Jet Base Command in Balikesir at 12:56 a.m. local time (2156 GMT Tuesday), were lost shortly after takeoff. Search and rescue teams were immediately deployed, and the wreckage was later located.
“Our pilot was martyred. The cause of the accident will be determined following an investigation by the crash examination team,” the ministry stated, offering condolences to the pilot’s family.
Balikesir Governor Ismail Ustaoglu also expressed his sympathies, while Justice Minister Akin Gurlek confirmed that the Balikesir Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an official investigation into the incident.
Gurlek added that the chief public prosecutor, deputy chief public prosecutor, and two additional public prosecutors have arrived at the crash site to oversee the inquiry.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment