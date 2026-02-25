403
Japan Vows Unwavering Support for Ukraine
(MENAFN) Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi doubled down on Tokyo's steadfast commitment to Ukraine on Tuesday, pledging the continuation of sanctions against Moscow as the conflict crosses the four-year threshold.
Takaichi marked the grim anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion in a virtual summit alongside the leaders of the United Kingdom and France, using the occasion to reaffirm Japan's diplomatic and financial solidarity with Kyiv.
"Unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force must not be tolerated," said Takaichi, adding that it is "essential" for the international community to work in solidarity with US involvement to ensure Ukraine's future is shaped by its own citizens.
The prime minister outlined Japan's substantial financial footprint in the conflict, referencing a $6 billion aid commitment announced in December — part of a sweeping $20 billion total assistance package extended to Ukraine.
In a show of practical support ahead of the harsh winter months, Tokyo recently delivered generators and essential equipment to help Ukrainian civilians withstand deteriorating conditions on the ground.
Takaichi further pledged that her government would remain actively engaged in Ukraine's long-term recovery and reconstruction drive, channeling efforts through structured public-private partnerships.
She also gave explicit assurances that Japan's sanctions architecture targeting Moscow would remain firmly intact.
"Japan will never waver in its consistent position of standing with Ukraine," said Takaichi.
The declaration arrives as world leaders intensify diplomatic coordination to sustain both military and humanitarian lifelines to Kyiv, with the war now entering a fifth consecutive year and no negotiated resolution in sight.
