'Dubai More Than A Second Home': Usman Nurmagomedov Retains PFL Belt, Praises Crowd Support

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Usman Nurmagomedov once again proved why he remains one of the most dominant names in mixed martial arts, submitting Alfie Davis at Coca Cola Arena in Dubai to successfully retain his PFL Lightweight belt.

The finish came through a choke, as Usman calmly controlled the fight before locking in the submission. Davis tried to defend, but once the grip was secured, there was little escape. The tap confirmed another victory for the unbeaten champion.

The crowd inside the arena erupted as Usman celebrated with his team, adding yet another win to his growing legacy. But for the champion, the victory was about more than just defending his title. Speaking to Khaleej Times after the fight, Usman said Dubai feels like more than just a second home.

“I spend a lot of time here. I feel very comfortable in Dubai. For me, it is not just a second home anymore. It is more than that,” he said.

He praised the support from fans inside the arena and said their energy made a difference.“The crowd support was amazing. When you fight in a place where people support you like this, it gives you extra motivation,” he added.

Usman also expressed confidence in Dubai's future in combat sports.“There are a lot of young athletes showing interest in the sport and I believe Dubai will have its name in MMA soon. Big fights are happening. The sport is growing here,” he said.

This was not Usman's first appearance in Dubai. He has fought in the emirate before and has built a strong fan base in the region. Each time he steps into the cage in the emirate, the reception grows louder. For him, the familiarity of the city and its support system provide comfort and motivation.

The night was also significant for the wider Nurmagomedov camp. His brother, Omar Nurmagomedov, was present to support him. Former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and UFC lightweight and Welterweight champion Islam Makhachev were also backing the team.

Team Khabib saw multiple wins in Dubai, reinforcing their reputation as one of the most disciplined and successful camps in the sport.

For Usman, however, the focus remained on performance.“I just focus on my job. I train hard and I try to finish my opponent,” he said.

With another successful title defence and clear praise for Dubai, Usman's win was not only about keeping his belt. It also showed how close he feels to the city, which he now calls more than a second home, and how Dubai is growing in the world of MMA.



