Foggy Dawns And Wet Nights Test UAE Weather Readiness

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Low-lying mist during early hours and spells of rain after dark are shaping daily life across the UAE, prompting safety advisories from the national forecaster as authorities and businesses adjust to more variable conditions. Motorists are being urged to slow down on highways vulnerable to sudden visibility drops, while marine operators are cautioned about shifting winds and choppy seas that can accompany unsettled weather.

Data from National Center of Meteorology show a pattern of fog formation along coastal and inland plains at dawn, followed by cloud build-ups later in the day that can bring light to moderate rain, particularly during cooler months. The centre has warned that fog can form rapidly, reducing sightlines to a few dozen metres on arterial roads linking Abu Dhabi, Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Police forces have echoed the message, advising drivers to avoid hazard lights while moving and to rely on low-beam headlights and safe following distances.

The changing mix of mist and rain reflects broader atmospheric dynamics over the Arabian Peninsula. Forecasters point to the interaction of moist air masses from the Arabian Sea with cooler continental flows, creating conditions conducive to fog and convective cloud development. While the UAE remains largely arid, short bursts of rainfall have become more frequent during transitional seasons, placing pressure on drainage systems in urban areas and on logistics planning for ports and airports.

Airports have adjusted operations during early-morning fog episodes, with airlines building buffers into schedules to accommodate temporary ground holds. Road authorities have expanded the use of variable message signs and speed-limit reductions on fog-prone stretches, particularly on routes crossing desert corridors where temperature differentials are sharpest. Insurance firms report heightened claims activity linked to low-visibility collisions, underscoring the economic cost of weather volatility even when rainfall totals remain modest.

Sea conditions add another layer of risk. Fishermen and recreational sailors are advised to monitor bulletins closely as shifting winds can quickly raise wave heights, especially in the Arabian Gulf. The NCM has highlighted periods of rougher seas offshore during unsettled spells, recommending that small craft remain near safe harbours. Port operators have responded by refining berth allocation and pilotage plans to minimise delays.

Urban planners and utilities are also watching the trend. Municipalities have stepped up maintenance of stormwater networks after episodes of surface flooding in low-lying districts during night-time showers. While such events are typically short-lived, they can disrupt traffic flows and strain pumping capacity. Power utilities have reinforced protocols to manage lightning-related outages during convective storms, though large-scale disruptions remain uncommon.

Climate researchers note that year-to-year variability in the region can amplify these patterns. Warmer sea surface temperatures increase atmospheric moisture, raising the likelihood of fog formation when conditions cool overnight. At the same time, episodic troughs in the upper atmosphere can trigger rainfall even in traditionally dry zones. These dynamics do not point to a wholesale shift away from aridity, but they do demand more agile forecasting and public communication.

Public awareness campaigns have become central to the response. The NCM's alerts, disseminated via mobile notifications and social media, are designed to give residents practical guidance rather than long-range predictions. Schools and employers have incorporated flexibility into start times during heavy fog mornings, while delivery firms adjust routes to avoid peak risk periods.

