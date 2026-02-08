Egypt To Import Frozen Poultry To Boost Supply Ahead Of Ramadan

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt has agreed to import large quantities of frozen poultry and poultry parts from several countries to increase market supply and lower prices ahead of Ramadan, the ministries of Supply and Agriculture and the Mostaqbal Misr Agency for Sustainable Development said on Sunday.

The agreement, reached during a meeting between Supply Minister Sherif Farouk, Agriculture Minister Alaa Farouk, and Bahaa El-Ghanam, head of Mostaqbal Misr, aims to secure the domestic market's needs during the upcoming peak consumption season. The three entities described their cooperation as a“food security triangle” designed to coordinate the availability of essential goods and regulate market movement.

The first shipments are scheduled to arrive before the start of the holy month. The poultry, which will include whole birds as well as thighs and breasts, will be offered to citizens at discounted prices through a national network of fixed and mobile outlets belonging to the three organisations across all governorates.

This move is part of state efforts to strengthen strategic stocks of food commodities, achieve market balance, and ensure price stability during and after Ramadan.

The three parties confirmed they would maintain regular coordination and follow-up to ensure the rapid distribution of the agreed quantities. They further stated that additional measures would be taken to increase the supply of basic commodities to enhance the state's food security system and alleviate the burden on citizens.