EPS Slams DMK Govt For Incompetence, Mishandling TNPSC Exams In TN

EPS Slams DMK's 'Administrative Incompetence'

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami launched a sharp attack on the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government, accusing it of administrative incompetence and failing to manage the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) examinations effectively. He met reporters at Trichy Airport after attending various programmes in Thanjavur, before leaving for Chennai.

While addressing reporters at the Airport, he said the DMK government is administratively incompetent and has failed to conduct the TNPSC examinations properly. He alleged that the state government has not yet appointed a permanent DGP for law and order and has failed to comply with the Supreme Court's directions.

Allegations Over Central Funds and Projects

Edappadi K Palaniswami claimed that the Chief Minister keeps blaming the Union government for not allocating funds, but the Centre can provide only scheme-based assistance. He alleged that several central schemes did not reach Tamil Nadu as the state government failed to approach the Centre properly.

He also claimed that even when the DMK was part of the ruling alliance at the Centre, it failed to secure adequate funds and projects. The Metro Rail project was cancelled by the Centre as the DMK government failed to submit a proper Detailed Project Report, calling it negligence on the part of the state government, he said

On Alliance Politics and Election Outlook

He alleged that Chief Minister MK Stalin, who had previously frequently mentioned the INDIA alliance, has now stopped doing so due to internal differences between the DMK and the Congress, and claimed there is a rift within the alliance.

AIADMK General Secretary noted that people will decide whether the AIADMK alliance is suitable and added that forming alliances based on political circumstances is natural. He expressed confidence that the AIADMK-led alliance would win the elections and form the government with a clear majority.

He said talks are ongoing with a few more parties, and they are likely to join the alliance.

Criticism of DMK Governance and Policies

He also criticised the government over the pension issue, saying that when government employees demanded the Old Pension Scheme, the Chief Minister announced an "Assured Pension Scheme", comparing it to giving a candy to a crying child.

He said the alliance would be finalised as elections approach and criticised the DMK for making frequent announcements under different names, sarcastically remarking that if a Nobel Prize were given for naming schemes, it should go to the Chief Minister.

He alleged that the DMK behaves in an authoritarian manner as it is supported by sections of the media.

He accused the DMK government of refusing to implement the "Nadanthai Vazhi Cauvery" scheme introduced by the AIADMK, despite central funds being allocated, and alleged that the project has been deliberately stalled, blaming the Centre.

He accused the DMK of being opportunistic, stating that while it opposes Hindi, it continues to remain in alliance with the Congress, which introduced Hindi.

He claimed the DMK has failed to implement even one-fourth of its election promises.

He said he has completed campaigning in 181 constituencies so far and added that the AIADMK has begun election campaigning earlier than all other parties.

Comments on Other Leaders and Budget

Regarding the interim budget, he said no major announcements are expected, as it is customary for governments nearing the end of their term to present one.

He further said that TVK leader Vijay has not appeared in public since launching his party and claimed that, following the Karur incident, Vijay stayed away from public view for 72 days, which he said is unusual for a political leader.

He said hardworking AIADMK cadres will definitely be given opportunities to contest elections.

Referring to Sengottaiyan, he said speaking about him is useless and compared it to discussing demonetised currency notes.

