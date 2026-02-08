403
Russia Sends Classified Military Satellites into Orbit
(MENAFN) The Russian Defense Ministry announced Thursday that a Soyuz 2.1b carrier rocket has successfully deployed classified military satellites into their designated orbital positions.
According to an official ministry statement, Space Forces personnel executed the launch from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, a secretive military testing facility located in the Arkhangelsk region.
"On Feb. 5 at 21:59, a combat team of the Space Forces successfully carried out a launch of the medium-class Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket from the State Test Cosmodrome of the Russian Ministry of Defense (the Plesetsk Cosmodrome) in the Arkhangelsk region," the ministry declared.
Moscow confirmed the payload consisted of satellites designed to serve the "interests of the Defense Ministry."
The ministry provided no additional details regarding the satellites' specific capabilities, orbital parameters, or intended military applications—maintaining operational secrecy typical of Russian defense space launches.
The successful deployment adds to Russia's expanding constellation of military spacecraft amid heightened global security tensions.
