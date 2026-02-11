Stadium 974 Sets Guinness World Record With NSD Activities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Godwin Isaac K | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Stadium 974 hosted National Sport Day activities for the first time, earning official recognition from Guinness World Records as the world's largest temporary sports arena.

The record-breaking celebration, delivered through a collaboration between the Ministry of Interior, the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), Media City Qatar, and Visit Qatar, transformed the stadium and its surroundings into a vibrant hub of sports, fitness, and community engagement, welcoming thousands of residents for a day dedicated to active living.

The Media City Qatar Esports Village, managed by licensed company SNRG, was one of 13 official zones at the event, showcasing how gaming, technology, and interactive experiences can complement traditional sports and engage younger audiences.

Speaking to The Peninsula, CEO of Media City Qatar, Hamad Omar A. Al-Mannai said:“This year's Qatar National Sport Day 2026 is a strong example of national collaboration, particularly with Stadium 974 being recognised by Guinness World Records as the world's largest temporary sports arena. This milestone reflects the scale and impact of the partnership between the Ministry of Interior, the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), Visit Qatar, and Media City Qatar national champions who collectively contributed to delivering this nationwide celebration.”

He added,“Within this broader national effort, Media City Qatar drew on the strength of its ecosystem of more than 350 companies. Through the development of the Media City Qatar Esports Village with SNRG, and the launch of the 'Khawi' mobile game by COREGAME Studios-both part of our licensed community-we demonstrated how gaming, media, and technology can complement traditional sport and engage younger audiences in ways that feel authentic and accessible."

While gaming attracted tech-savvy visitors, traditional sports were equally celebrated. One of the main attractions was the football court organised by the Qatar Stars League (QSL), where championship trophies and shields were displayed for fans to view and photograph.

Hassan Rabiah Al Kuwari, Executive Director of Sales, Marketing and Communication at the Qatar Stars League, said it was“not only about football, but about changing mindsets and encouraging people to live healthier lives, using football as a tool for positive change.

"Events such as National Sport Day allow direct communication with families and fans. Football in Qatar has become one of the most important sports for the community to enjoy and connect with.”

Visitors engaged in a wide variety of activities across the venue, including boxing, basketball, shooting, archery, tennis, volleyball, paintball, and laser tag. Endurance-focused participants joined the one-kilometre and four-kilometre runs, while adventure challenges like rock climbing remained busy throughout the day.

Dedicated kids' areas offered light exercises, guided workouts, short runs, and carnival-style play zones, ensuring the event was family-friendly.

Among the highlights were the Tactical and Military Competition, the Civil Defence Activation zone, and the Coast Guard Competition, which tested endurance and teamwork. An Indian father attending with his sons said,“This was something we had never done before, and we were happy, we took part and even won a medal.”

For many attendees, the celebration offered a memorable first-time experience. A group of friends described the atmosphere as“thrilling and enjoyable,” noting that the large turnout added to the excitement.“It really brings people together and helps us bond while pushing our limits,” one of them said, adding that they would be keen to return next year.

Families were a strong presence throughout the venue. An expat mother from Hong Kong said,“This is our first time attending National Sport Day, and the kids are loving it. There are so many activities, it's a holiday, it's fun, and the children are having a wonderful time.”

Throughout the day, steady crowds moved across Stadium 974, reflecting strong public engagement. The diversity of activities highlighted the event's core objective, combining record-breaking scale, with family-friendly experiences, Stadium 974's Qatar National Sport Day successfully celebrated fitness, community, and the spirit of active living.