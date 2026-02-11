403
U.S. Stocks Close Tuesday with Mixed Results
(MENAFN) U.S. equity markets delivered a split performance Tuesday as traders digested disappointing retail spending figures that raised fresh concerns about consumer health.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 52.27 points, gaining 0.1 percent to settle at 50,188.14—securing its third straight record close. In contrast, the S&P 500 retreated 23.01 points, shedding 0.33 percent to 6,941.81, while the Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 136.19 points, dropping 0.59 percent to 23,102.48.
Sector performance painted a fractured picture across the S&P 500's 11 primary groups, with six finishing lower. Communication services and financials bore the heaviest losses, while utilities and real estate attracted haven-seeking capital.
Market enthusiasm cooled following a Commerce Department release revealing December retail sales registered zero growth—a flat reading that blindsided analysts anticipating 0.4 percent expansion during the critical holiday shopping season.
Adding to mounting concerns, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's quarterly household debt report documented a $191 billion surge in combined balances during Q4, pushing the aggregate total to $18.8 trillion. Alarmingly, delinquency rates on auto loans and credit cards climbed to approximately 15-year peaks, with concentrations heaviest in lower-income communities.
"There has been a lot of damage done the last few years to household finances - with rising inflation, rising cost of living pressures, rising interest rates," Ted Rossman, principal analyst at Bankrate, told media in an interview.
Financial stocks absorbed acute selling pressure following Altruist's unveiling of an AI-driven tax planning platform. The innovation triggered sector-wide anxieties about technological displacement, hammering LPL Financial down 8.31 percent and Charles Schwab down 7.42 percent.
Technology sentiment deteriorated further after UBS chief investment office slashed the U.S. information technology sector to neutral, projecting a slowdown in artificial intelligence infrastructure investments that have quadrupled over three years.
UBS cautioned that capital expenditures from tech giants including Microsoft and Alphabet could hit $700 billion this year—potentially consuming nearly their entire operating cash flow and creating substantial investor headwinds.
In earnings action, Spotify rocketed 14.75 percent on robust results, while Upwork crashed 19.08 percent. Attention now shifts to Wednesday's postponed January nonfarm payrolls data release.
