Qatar Denounces Assault on Humanitarian Convoy in North Kordofan
(MENAFN) Qatar has voiced strong condemnation of an assault targeting a World Food Program relief convoy in Sudan’s North Kordofan State, describing the incident as a serious breach of international humanitarian law.
According to official statements, Doha sharply criticized the attack on the aid convoy and underlined the immediate necessity of safeguarding humanitarian personnel working under dangerous conditions in the area. The Qatari Foreign Ministry also highlighted the need to guarantee uninterrupted and long-term delivery of assistance to vulnerable communities across the state.
Qatar renewed its call for coordinated regional and international action aimed at ending the conflict in Sudan through peaceful solutions, while reaffirming its support for the country’s unity, sovereignty, and overall stability.
As stated by reports, Sudanese authorities accused the Rapid Support Forces of launching a drone attack on a World Food Program convoy in North Kordofan on Saturday, resulting in casualties and the destruction of relief supplies meant for displaced civilians.
The RSF is reported to have control over four of Sudan’s five states in the western Darfur region, with parts of North Darfur remaining under army control. The Sudanese army reportedly maintains control over most of the other 13 states across the country’s southern, northern, eastern, and central regions, including the capital, Khartoum.
The ongoing confrontation between the Sudanese army and the RSF, which began in April 2023, has reportedly claimed thousands of lives and forced millions of people to flee their homes.
