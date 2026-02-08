Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

GAM To Install 32,500 Smart Lamps In Amman's Street Medians


2026-02-08 07:05:26
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Feb. 8 (Petra) – The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) is scheduled to begin replacing 32,500 lighting units in the medians of the capital's streets with smart, energy-efficient LED lamps connected to a central control center Sunday evening.
This move is part of a "comprehensive" plan to develop Amman's lighting system and improve its operational efficiency.
In a statement, the GAM said the new system secures remote control of lighting intensity as needed, as well as providing the main center with prompt reports on malfunctions, which contributes to achieving "faster response times and reducing outage durations."
The plan also aims to rehabilitate lighting infrastructure in tunnels and bridges in the capital's various areas of the capital, which would enhance traffic safety and improve lighting quality.
Additionally, this step comes within the municipality's policy to adopt smart solutions and modern technologies in managing city facilities and improving quality of services provided to citizens.

MENAFN08022026000117011021ID1110711482



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search