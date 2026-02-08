GAM To Install 32,500 Smart Lamps In Amman's Street Medians

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 8 (Petra) – The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) is scheduled to begin replacing 32,500 lighting units in the medians of the capital's streets with smart, energy-efficient LED lamps connected to a central control center Sunday evening.This move is part of a "comprehensive" plan to develop Amman's lighting system and improve its operational efficiency.In a statement, the GAM said the new system secures remote control of lighting intensity as needed, as well as providing the main center with prompt reports on malfunctions, which contributes to achieving "faster response times and reducing outage durations."The plan also aims to rehabilitate lighting infrastructure in tunnels and bridges in the capital's various areas of the capital, which would enhance traffic safety and improve lighting quality.Additionally, this step comes within the municipality's policy to adopt smart solutions and modern technologies in managing city facilities and improving quality of services provided to citizens.