Indian Railways Senior Citizen Benefits: Discounts, Facilities, And All You Need To Know

Indian Railways Senior Citizen Benefits: Indian Railways provides a bunch of perks for senior citizens. Let's dive into all the details in this article.

In India, trains are a key mode of transport. Millions travel daily for comfort. Indian Railways offers many perks, especially for senior citizens. Let's explore them.

Ticket counters are often packed, making it tough for seniors. Special counters for the elderly and differently-abled help them avoid long lines and get tickets quickly.

Climbing to upper berths is hard for seniors. To help, men over 60 and women over 58 get priority for lower berths, making travel easier and more comfortable for them.

Free wheelchairs are available at many stations. Local trains have reserved seats for seniors. Plus, major stations offer free battery-operated cars for easy platform access.