UAE Gaming Market Sees Rapid Growth As Video Games Dominate Digital Spending

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE's video gaming industry is rapidly emerging as one of the most dynamic pillars of the region's digital economy, powered by rising consumer spending, strong infrastructure and a young, tech-savvy population that is redefining how entertainment is consumed across the Middle East.

A new industry study shows that the UAE sits at the heart of a regional gaming boom that has transformed video games from a niche pastime into a multi-billion-dollar economic ecosystem spanning creative production, digital marketing, and intellectual property development. Across Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt, total consumer spending on video games reached about $2.52 billion in 2024, far exceeding the combined $1.16 billion spent on video-on-demand platforms and $306.7 million on digital music services.

Recommended For You

Gaming now accounts for 63.2 per cent of total digital media spending across these key markets, highlighting a profound shift in digital consumption habits as audiences increasingly favour interactive entertainment over traditional streaming and music platforms. The findings, based on data from Statista, DataReportal, GSMA Intelligence and SimilarWeb, underscore the gaming industry's evolution into one of the region's most influential digital sectors.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Within this rapidly expanding landscape, the UAE stands out as a mature, high-income gaming market with strong growth momentum. Consumers in the Emirates spent about $421 million on video games in 2024, with average revenue per user estimated at $280 - the second highest in the region after Saudi Arabia. The market has recorded consistent annual growth of 7.3 per cent, reflecting rising engagement levels and increasing in-game spending.

Video games alone account for 57.5 per cent of the UAE's total digital media spending, comfortably surpassing expenditure on video-on-demand services, which reached $246 million, and digital music, at $65.7 million. Analysts say this balanced digital consumption pattern reflects the country's diverse and digitally connected population, supported by high smartphone penetration, advanced connectivity and strong purchasing power.

Industry forecasts indicate that the UAE's gaming sector could nearly double in value to around $2.39 billion by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of about 8.34 per cent between 2025 and 2033. Government support for digital innovation, coupled with investments in creative industries and esports, is expected to further strengthen the country's position as a regional gaming hub.

UAE as a regional centre for game development

The UAE is also fast positioning itself as a regional centre for game development, esports and digital content creation, with dedicated gaming clusters emerging in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Dubai's DMCC Gaming Centre and initiatives under Dubai Media City are attracting global studios, indie developers and esports firms, while Abu Dhabi's ecosystem led by AD Gaming and twofour54 continues to draw international publishers and talent. Global players and regional developers are expanding operations in the UAE to leverage its advanced infrastructure, supportive regulatory environment and access to a young, affluent gaming audience. Industry observers say these specialised gaming zones are helping the country evolve from a major consumer market into a creator and exporter of gaming content and intellectual property.

Across the broader Middle East, Saudi Arabia remains the largest gaming market by value, with spending approaching $1 billion and accounting for roughly 69 per cent of total digital media expenditure. The Kingdom also leads the region in user spending, with an annual average of $393 per player. Egypt, meanwhile, is the largest market by volume, driven by its vast population and a gaming penetration rate exceeding 90 per cent among internet users. Egyptian gamers spent about $1.10 billion on video games in 2024, with mobile gaming dominating usage due to widespread smartphone adoption.

Experts say the surge in gaming reflects a fundamental transformation in digital consumer behaviour, fuelled by the spread of smartphones, the popularity of online multiplayer experiences and the growing culture of in-game purchases and virtual communities. What was once viewed primarily as entertainment is now a powerful economic platform influencing media, advertising and brand engagement strategies.

With nearly two-thirds of the Arab world's population under 35, the region offers a vast and digitally engaged consumer base that is attracting global publishers, investors and content creators. Analysts say the Middle East remains undercapitalised relative to its growth potential, presenting significant opportunities for investment in studios, esports, content production and gaming infrastructure.

As gaming revenues surpass those of music and video streaming combined, the industry is reshaping the region's digital economy and redefining how brands connect with younger audiences. For the UAE, which combines high purchasing power with world-class connectivity and a thriving creative sector, the gaming boom represents not just an entertainment trend but a strategic growth engine set to anchor the next phase of the digital economy.



UAE video and computer gaming market poised to double by 2033

UAE's AI market set to soar to Dh170 billion by 2030 UAE spending surge anticipated heading into Dubai Summer Surprises 2025

ALSO READ