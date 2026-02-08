Kazakhstan Sees Major Growth In Payment Card Transaction Volume

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)In December 2025, the total value of transactions using payment cards issued by Kazakhstani banks reached 21.1 trillion tenge ($42.11 billion), with a total of 1.3 billion transactions.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Bank of Kazakhstan shows that the number of cashless transactions rose by 5.5% compared to December 2024, reaching 1.2 billion operations. The value of these cashless payments grew by 5.8%, totaling 18.4 trillion tenge ($36.72 billion).

In December 2025, cardholders carried out 20.5 million cash withdrawal transactions, totaling 2.6 trillion tenge ($5.19 billion). This represents a 1.3% decline in the number of withdrawals, while the value of these transactions saw an increase of 4.5% compared to the same period in 2024.

The majority of cashless transactions were conducted via internet and mobile banking, accounting for 79.7% of the total number of transactions and 89.8% of the total transaction volume. Point-of-sale (POS) terminals, in contrast, represented 20.2% of the transaction count. Cash withdrawals were predominantly executed through ATMs, which processed 98.3% of the total withdrawal operations.

The conversion of tenge to US dollars was made at the official exchange rate of the National Bank of Kazakhstan as of February 2, 2026, where $1 = 501.02 tenge.