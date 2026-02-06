PHCC: Qatar National Sport Day Is An Investment In Community Health

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar National Sport Day represents one of the state's leading national initiatives, embodying Qatar's vision of building a healthy, active, and productive society. This day is no longer merely an annual event; it has evolved into a deeply rooted social culture that reinforces prevention and promotes sustainable healthy lifestyles.

This year's celebration, taking place on Tuesday, 10 February, reflects the state's commitment to advancing public health, in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the National Health Strategy 2024-2030, which places people at the centre of priorities.

Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) plays a pivotal role in embedding this concept by implementing awareness and community programmes that encourage physical activity as a daily way of life. Physical activity has a direct impact on preventing chronic diseases, improving mental health, and enhancing quality of life for individuals and families. Sport is no longer a recreational choice; it is a health and behavioral necessity that contributes to reducing obesity, heart disease, and diabetes, while strengthening immunity and resilience to life's pressures.

This year's National Sport Day slogan,“I Chose Sport,” delivers a clear message that reflects community awareness of the importance of making conscious, responsible decisions about health. It emphasizes that practicing sport is a long-term investment in both individual and community wellbeing. Through national partnerships and diverse events that include all segments of society, Qatar continues to position sport as an effective tool to promote public health, build more aware generations, and foster a balanced lifestyle aligned with future aspirations.

Managing Director of PHCC, Dr. Mariam Ali Abdul Malik affirmed that Qatar National Sport Day reflects the country's commitment to preventive health and to embedding sport as a fundamental part of daily life. She noted that PHCC views this day as a national platform for raising health awareness and promoting positive behaviors across society.

She explained that physical activity directly contributes to preventing many chronic diseases and improving both mental and physical health. The Corporation integrates the concept of physical activity into healthcare services delivered through its health centres via awareness campaigns, preventive screenings, and health counselling.

She added that PHCC's strategy aligns with the goals of the National Health Strategy 2024-2030, which prioritises prevention over treatment and encourages community participation in adopting sustainable healthy lifestyles. National Sport Day represents an annual opportunity to renew the collective commitment to health and to transform sport into a year-round daily culture.

Assistant Managing Director of Quality and Workforce Development at PHCC, Dr. Zelaikha Al Wahedi stated that National Sport Day reflects the country's commitment to investing in human health as the true capital of sustainable development. Promoting physical activity improves work performance and enhances the psychological and physical wellbeing of employees and the wider community.

She emphasised that PHCC is committed to integrating health and sport concepts into the workplace and developing healthcare professionals capable of spreading awareness about the importance of physical activity.