BJP MP To Set Up Library On Gandhi-Nehru Family's 'Misdeeds'

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Friday announced that he plans to set up both a physical and an online library on the Gandhi-Nehru family, saying the decision aims to highlight what he described as their misdeeds, corruption and policy decisions that allegedly harmed the country. He accused the Congress of being hungry for power and blamed it for several national issues, including the creation of Pakistan, developments related to Kashmir, and agreements with foreign parties, saying the library would help present these facts to the public.

Dubey Cites Pakistan, Kashmir Issues

Speaking to ANI, Dubey said, "In the last session, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had said Nehru should be discussed...Our fight is against Pakistan, but who created that country? Who is responsible for giving a part of Kashmir to Pakistan? They demoralise the armed forces who formed a committee on General Cariappa."

"Congress had signed an agreement with the Chinese Communist Party in 2008. All the problems we are facing today are due to power hunger of the Congress...So that people know all this, I have decided to establish a physical and online library on Gandhi-Nehru family," he said.

Library to Serve as Resource for Future Generations

Earlier in the day, Dubey also shared on social media that he has decided to create a library documenting the policy decisions of the Nehru-Gandhi family, which he claimed had damaged the country.

नेहरू गाँधी परिवार के कारनामों,उनके द्वारा किए गए भ्रष्टाचार,उनकी नीतियों के कारण देश को हुए नुक़सान तथा व्यक्तिगत कार्यकलाप के कारण देश को हुए नुक़सान पर एक पुस्तकालय बनाने का मैंने निर्णय लिया है । आप सभी लोगों से मुझे सहयोग,सुझाव की आवश्यकता है । यह पुस्तकालय आने वाले... twitter/vufjkeRDpd - Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) February 6, 2026

He said the proposed library would serve as a resource for future generations and researchers, and sought public cooperation and suggestions for the initiative. "I have decided to create a library on the misdeeds of the Nehru-Gandhi family, the corruption perpetrated by them, the damage inflicted on the country due to their policies, and the harm caused to the nation by their personal activities. I need cooperation and suggestions from all of you. This library will serve as an ideal resource for future generations and students engaged in research," Dubey said in a post on X. (ANI)

