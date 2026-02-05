Trump Launches Website For Sale Of Discounted Prescription Drugs In US - All You Need To Know About Trumprx.Gov
According to the White House fact sheet on the service, patients in the US will be able to“access large discounts on many of the most popular and highest-priced medicines in the country”, at prices which are“in line with the lowest paid by other developed nations (known as the most-favored-nation, or MFN, price)”.
Notably, this move comes ahead of the US mid-term Congressional elections set for November this year, amid widespread challenges facing the Republican party.Also Read | Trump urges Republicans to support the SAVE America Act-What is it? TrumpRx - What did Donald Trump say?
Speaking to reporters at the White House on 5 February, Donald Trump said that“dozens of the most commonly used prescription drugs will be available at dramatic discounts for all consumers” through the new website, effective immediately, Bloomberg reported.
At his side during the announcement were Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz, and government design chief Joe Gebbia, it added.
According to Trump over 40 medicines are available for purchase on the website, including Novo Nordisk's Ozempic and Wegovy at $199. He added that pharma major EMD Serono would“dramatically cut the cost of its most common IVF drug.”
“A single dose of the most common IVF drug in the country, Gonal-F, will plummet from the highest price in the developed world that we paid - the US was subsidising everybody,” he added.
The discounts follow negotiations since September last year, with over a dozen pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer, Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, among others. The report added that these negotiations often included tariff threats.Also Read | Norway police launch probe into former PM Jagland over links to Epstein Where and how to use the website?
- You can visit the website here - , it is free of cost to use. It has descriptions and list of all the medicines currently available. You can also use the search bar to browse to check if the medicines you want are on the platform. You do not need to create an account or register to access TrumpRx discounted pricing. According to the Bloomberg report, once patients find the drugs they want, clicking on it will redirect them to the drug companies ' platforms where they can buy the products at a reduced rate. As a direct sale platform, costs of pharmacy benefit managers, and middlemen who sit between insurance companies and drugmakers is removed and expected to reduce prices significantly. Further, patients have to conduct cash payouts in order to avail the discounts. As per the Bloomberg report this can help in cases where the insurance plans have high drug copays or deductibles, or whose plans don't cover some medications, e.g. the GLP-1 drugs used to treat obesity, an entire disease category that is often excluded.
According to the website,“This is the most impactful prescription price reset in the history of our country. It puts more money in Americans' pockets and finally brings care back within reach.”
The full list of 43 available discounted medicines is as follows:
- Abrilada - Starting at $207.60 ($519.00) - 60% off Airsupra - $201.00 ($503.93) - 60% off Azulfidine - Starting at $99.60 ($199.20) - 50% off Azulfidine EN Tabs - Starting at $130.80 ($261.60) - 50% off Bevespi - $51.00 ($458.05) - 89% off Cetrotide - $22.50 ($316.12) - 93% off Chantix - $94.87 ($189.74) - 50% off Cleocin - Starting at $36.56 ($73.12) - 50% off Colestid - Starting at $67.80 ($135.60) - 50% off Cortef - Starting at $45.90 ($91.80) - 50% off Cytomel - Starting at $6.00 ($12.00) - 50% off Diflucan - $14.06 ($28.12) - 50% off Duavee - $30.30 ($202.00) - 85% off Estring - $249.00 ($577.18) - 57% off Eucrisa - $158.48 ($792.40) - 80% off Farxiga - Starting at $181.59 ($377.82) - 52% off Genotropin - Starting at $89.67 ($224.14) - 60% off Gonal F - Starting at $168.00 ($966.04) - 83% off Insulin Lispro - Starting at $25.00 Levoxyl - Starting at $36.00 ($72.00) - 50% off Lopid - Starting at $39.60 ($79.20) - 50% off Medrol - Starting at $3.15 ($6.30) - 50% off Ngenla - Starting at $2,217.10 ($4,434.20) - 50% off Nicotrol - $271.17 ($542.34) - 50% off Ovidrel - $84.00 ($251.84) - 67% off Ozempic Pen - Starting at $199.00 ($1,027.51) - 66%–81% off Premarin - $99.00 ($217.86) - 55% off Premarin Vaginal Cream - $236.65 ($473.30) - 50% off Prempro - Starting at $98.84 ($254.30) - 61% off Pristiq - Starting at $200.10 ($435.00) - 54% off Protonix - Starting at $200.10 ($447.28) - 55% off Tikosyn - Starting at $336.00 ($672.00) - 50% off Toviaz - Starting at $43.50 ($290.00) - 85% off Vfend - $306.98 ($613.96) - 50% off Viracept - Starting at $607.20 ($1,214.40) - 50% off Wegovy Pen - Starting at $199.00 ($1,349.02) - 74%–85% off Wegovy Pill - Starting at $149.00 ($1,349.02) - 89% off Xeljanz - Starting at $1,518.30 ($2,277.43) - 33% off Xigduo XR - Starting at $181.59 ($599.72) - 70% off Zarontin - Starting at $71.73 ($143.46) - 50% off Zepbound - Starting at $299.00 ($1,087.00) - 72% off Zyvox - $122.74 ($245.48) - 50% off Zavzpret - $594.83 ($1,189.65) - 50% off
Notably, the White House factsheet added,“Drugs from other companies that have signed MFN pricing deals will be made available through TrumpRx in the coming months.”Key Takeaways
- The launch of TrumpRx aims to provide affordable access to prescription medications for Americans. The discounts offered are based on negotiations with major pharmaceutical companies, reflecting a new pricing model. This initiative may influence voter sentiment ahead of the upcoming mid-term Congressional elections.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment