​​Solana Price Pullback: Why SOL Dropped After Hitting 8-Month Highs​

Solana retreats from 8-month high

Solana (SOL) retreat from its September highs is the result of a mix of profit taking, technical exhaustion, and shifts in market sentiment that combined to sap momentum just as the token approached new peaks.

​After a sustained rally that propelled SOL into eight-month highs, many holders -especially short-term traders - opted to realise gains, triggering cascading sell orders and putting downward pressure on price.

​On-chain metrics add weight to this narrative: supply in profit had reached near extremes, a setup historically associated with corrections, and rising exchange balances signalled that tokens were flowing back toward platforms where they could be sold.

​Further compounding the downward pressure, elevated open interest and leverage in SOL futures left many traders vulnerable to liquidations when sentiment turned.

​In the broader crypto market context, the late-September sell-off across assets -driven by macro uncertainty, tightening risk appetite, and large deleveraging flows - spilled into SOL's decline as well.

​Unless buyers reassert dominance, the path ahead may test the $176.00-to-$173.50 support zone. A failure to hold there risks further downward correction, possibly toward the $159.50-to-$156.00 zone.

​Conversely, a renewed uptick above resistance at the late August $217.93 high and demonstrated buyer conviction could see the token reconnect with bullish trajectories toward the $250.00 region.

​For now the retreat reflects a healthy reset more than a structural reversal.

​Solana bearish scenario:

​Solana's swift descent through its August-to-September support line is short-term bearish with the 25 August low at $185.55 representing the next downside target.

​While no bullish reversal above Thursday's $212.50 high is seen, the next lower support zone at $175.81-to-$173.48 may well be revisited.

​Solana bullish scenario:

​For Solana to resume its ascent, not only does Thursday's $212.50 high need to be exceeded but also the late August high at $217.93.

​In this case a further advance toward the mid-September low at $230.28 may be on the cards.​​

Solana daily candlestick chartSource: TradingViewImportant to know

This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients. See full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary .