US Lawmakers Address Crisis in Eastern DR Congo
(MENAFN) American senators voiced unease about the continued control of sections of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo by the M23 insurgent movement during discussions with President Felix Tshisekedi, a statement said.
The M23 faction has remained a focal point of the unrest gripping eastern DR Congo.
Believed to be supported by neighboring Rwanda, based on assessments from the United Nations and Western governments, the militia holds large swaths of land in the area.
This includes the provincial hubs of Goma and Bukavu, which fell under its control in early 2025.
Comments from Jim Risch, a Republican senator from Idaho, and Jeanne Shaheen, a Democratic senator from New Hampshire — who serve as chair and ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee — were delivered only hours after the Congo River Alliance, a political-military coalition that counts M23 among its members, claimed responsibility for last week’s strike on Kisangani Bangoka International Airport in northeastern DR Congo.
The Wednesday meeting with President Tshisekedi at the US Capitol centered on the Washington Accords for Peace and Prosperity, alongside discussions about the trajectory of bilateral ties between the United States and DR Congo, according to the statement.
The committee reiterated its “concerns about the ongoing occupation of parts of Eastern Congo by the Rwanda-backed M23 group, and the urgent need for Rwandan forces to fully withdraw from the region if there is to be any chance at real, lasting peace,” the statement added.
In December 2025, Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame finalized a peace agreement brokered by the United States, intended to halt hostilities in eastern DR Congo.
