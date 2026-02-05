India Lifts Wheat Stock Limits As Supplies Rise, Easing Prices
The world's second largest wheat producer imposed limits on the amount of wheat that traders, wholesalers and retailers could hold in May 2025 as part of efforts to curb hoarding and rein in rising prices.
Wheat inventories are higher than last year, indicating comfortable supplies, the statement said.
Traders, wholesalers and retailers will, however, be required to declare their stock positions every week, it added.
Last month, New Delhi allowed the export of 500,000 metric tons of wheat flour and related products, easing curbs imposed in 2022.
