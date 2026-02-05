India Lifts Wheat Stock Limits As Supplies Rise, Easing Prices

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) India has lifted limits on the amount of wheat stocks that traders, wholesalers and retailers can hold, the government said in a statement on Thursday, citing comfortable domestic supplies and easing prices.

The world's second largest wheat producer imposed limits on the amount of wheat that traders, wholesalers and retailers could hold in May 2025 as part of efforts to curb hoarding and rein in rising prices.

Wheat inventories are higher than last year, indicating comfortable supplies, the statement said.

Traders, wholesalers and retailers will, however, be required to declare their stock positions every week, it added.

Last month, New Delhi allowed the export of 500,000 metric tons of wheat flour and related products, easing curbs imposed in 2022.



