Johan Kjellberg Jensen

My research focuses on the interaction between people and nature. This includes studies on how environmental change affects ecosystems, particularly in cities, where anthropogenic impacts are the most concentrated. I am interested in the ecosystem as a whole and my research therefore encompasses multiple taxa, namely trees, arthropods, and birds. To create applicable knowledge, I strive to understand how specific environmental changes, such as air pollution, vegetation composition, and artificial light, impact ecosystems.

Urbanization also affects people and our relation to nature; my second major research interest therefore lies in the question of how nature-connection impacts our health and attitude to wild animals and habitats. To answer these questions, I rely both on studies that span time and studies that focus on how our local surroundings shape us.

My fascination for urban ecology stems from an interest in biology, mixed with a drive to produce knowledge that can be applied to some of our time's biggest societal challenges. As a majority of the world's population now lives in cities, and urbanization progresses, I believe these interactions are equally important as they are interesting to study.

