From 3 Eids In 2033 To First White House Iftar: 8 Ramadan Facts You Did Not Know

PUBLISHED: Thu 5 Feb 2026, 2:52 PM



By: Laraib Anwer



Share:







MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The lanterns - known as 'fanous' in Arabic - are set to come out along with the dates. But did you know why it has even become a symbol for the holy month?

As Ramadan nears, the UAE has started gearing up for the holy month this year. Faithful start preparing their bodies and minds while workplaces and schools begin adjustments to welcome the reduced timings.

This year, the holy month is expected to begin on February 19, based on astronomical calculations, though it could start a day earlier on February 18 if the crescent is sighted. The official start date will be confirmed by the UAE's Moon Sighting Committee.

Recommended For You

The lanterns - known as 'fanous' in Arabic - are set to come out along with the dates. But did you know why the lantern has even become a symbol for the holy month? It is used to symbolise light amid the darkness, representing hope and spiritual enlightenment of the month. It also dates back to ancient Egypt, where children would take to the streets with lamps during the blessed month.

Then there is the name itself. Why 'Ramadan'? The word comes from Arabic root words which refer to intense scorching heat or dry, sun-scorched ground. The word is used to signify the burning of sins through fasting. The month also historically first started during the summer months in the Arabian region.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Before the month begins and we start attending iftars and ponder more on ourselves, here are eight facts that you may have not known about the holy month that the UAE's diverse community embraces every year.

1. Ramadan was a pre-Islamic practice

Contrary to popular notion, Ramadan dates back to the pre-Islamic era, with the month being observed as a significant time in Arabia before the advent of Islam in the 7th century.

Although the fasting obligation came after the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), certain traditions and practices were followed since before.

2. First White House Ramadan dinner was in 1805

In 1805, the White House hosted its first Ramadan dinner when President Jefferson hosted Tunisian envoy Sulaiman Mellimelni while trying to fix tensions between the two countries. Upon discovering it was the month of Ramadan, Jefferson made sure to adjust the dinner timings to match Sulaiman's fasting and iftar routine.

Jefferson, who would usually host dinners at 3.30pm in the afternoon, moved the dinner back by 30 minutes to take into consideration Mellimelni's beliefs and host it at sunset, when faithful break their fast.

The move was a success, with peace prevailing between the two countries, and the Algerian leader being impressed by the considerate treatment that accommodated his religious practices and beliefs.

3. Ramadan cycles through every season after 33 years

The holy month of Ramadan takes about 33 years to complete a full cycle through every season of the Gregorian calendar. Every year, Ramadan shifts 10-12 days behind, since the Hijri calendar is that many days shorter than Gregorian one.

Consisting of 354 or 355 days, it takes over three decades to completely transition through every season - spring, summer, autumn, winter.

[For the complete Ramadan prayer timetable, visit Khaleej Times' Ramadan prayer timings page.]

4. Two Ramadans in 2030

In the year 2030, there will be not one but two Ramadans that faithful will get to devour spiritually. The first one is set to fall in January, while the second one will be in December. The last time such an occurrence took place was in 1997, 33 years ago.

The idea of two Ramadans in a year is not a bizarre phenomenon, as the solar and lunar calendars both operate on a different basis.

5. Eid Al Fitr and Christmas to come close in 2033

Meanwhile, during the year 2033, there is a possibility that Eid Al Fitr will come close to Christmas and may just even overlap. The Muslim festival - which marks the end of the fasting month - is expected to be around December 23, depending on moon sighting, with the festival being celebrated on December 25 as always.

6. Three Eids in 2033

The year 2033 will also see three Eids, with Eid Al Fitr falling twice and Eid Al Adha occurring after the first Ramadan Eid. These dates might shift by a day or two depending on the moon sighting and are not the confirmed dates.

According to calculations, the first Eid Al Fitr is likely to be on January 3, 2033. This will be followed by Eid Al Adha, which is celebrated on the 10th of Dhul Hijjah, corresponding to March 11, 2033.

Lastly, the second Eid Al Fitr will most likely be on December 23, with Ramadan expected to begin on November 23 that year.

This could be an exciting year for UAE residents, with public holidays coming into the equation.

7. Trump breaks 20-year tradition in 2017

In 2017, US President Donald Trump broke a 20-year tradition by not hosting a dinner to mark the end of Ramadan. A ritual that began from the era of Clinton, it was initially carried out inspired by the act of Jefferson in 1805.

The US President and his wife only issued a statement as the holy month came to an end.

“Muslims in the United States joined those around the world during the holy month of Ramadan to focus on acts of faith and charity. Now, as they commemorate Eid with family and friends, they carry on the tradition of helping neighbours and breaking bread with people from all walks of life. During this holiday, we are reminded of the importance of mercy, compassion, and goodwill. With Muslims around the world, the United States renews our commitment to honor these values. Eid Mubarak.”

Trump came under fire for his decision, as that year also saw him roll out the travel ban on seven majorly Muslim countries - Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen - from entering the United States for a period of 90 days.

The administration at the time had also indefinitely suspended the entry of Syrian refugees and put in place a 120-day halt on refugee admissions from other nations. This led to nationwide protests and sparked many conversations around the rise of an anti-Muslim rhetoric in the country.

8. Over 16-hour fasts

With fasts in Ramadan lasting between over 12 hours and 13.5 hours this year in the UAE, there are some countries across the globe that will be observing over 16-hour long fasts.

Countries like Greenland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden and Finland will observe over 16 hours of fasting as they lie in the Northern hemisphere and experience sunlight throughout majority of their day. Meanwhile, in some high-altitude regions of Sweden, Norway, Greenland, and northern Canada, fasts might even last up to 20 hours due to extreme daylight hours.



Ramadan 2026 fasting hours in UAE: A week-by-week guide

When is Ramadan 2026? Predicted start date of holy month, 3-day Eid Al Fitr break revealed Winter Ramadan in UAE: Shorter fasting hours as likely dates of holy month, Eid revealed

ALSO READ