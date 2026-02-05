Manhattan's Legacy Finds A New Address In Dubai As Art House Hills Launches In Arjan

Dubai, 5 February 2026: Following the strong market visibility generated during its soft launch, Arthouse Hills Arjan has now entered its official vision to market phase with the release of pricing, unit mix and payment plan details to buyers and investors following strong market interest.

The AED 550 million development brings the creative and design heritage of Arthouse Hotel New York into one of Dubai's fastest-growing residential districts through a wellness-focused, amenity-rich residential concept. The project marks the third Arthouse-branded residence in Dubai and is being developed by ADAAN DEVELOPMENTS in partnership with Cledor, the UAE's official Arthouse Brand Partner, alongside Tuscany Real Estate Development LLC.

The development is led by Bhaskara Santosh, Development Manager for Art House Hills, a respected industry leader whose involvement strengthens confidence in delivery and execution. The project also brings New System Engineering, uniting expertise across design, development, and engineering.

Positioned among the tallest towers in Arjan, Arthouse Hills introduces a design-led living experience supported by an extensive lifestyle and wellness ecosystem tailored for Dubai's evolving end-user and investor audience.

Scheduled for handover in Q4 2028, Arthouse Hills Arjan offers a curated selection of residences, with studio apartments starting from AED 869,888 (average 482 sq ft), one-bedroom units from AED 1,307,888 (average 850 sq ft), and two-bedroom homes from AED 1,855,888 (average 1,250 sq ft). Private viewings are available at the Arthouse Hills Arjan sales gallery located at Arthouse Hills Sales Gallery, Wings Podium B-14 and 15, Arjan, Al Barsha South 3, Dubai.

Arjan has emerged as a high-potential residential micro-market due to its accessibility, improving infrastructure, proximity to key landmarks such as Miracle Garden, and price points that remain below Dubai's citywide average of approximately AED 1,750 per sq ft. This combination continues to draw end-users seeking lifestyle value and investors targeting long-term appreciation and rental demand with average increases of approximately 9–11% reported across key residential segments.

With Dubai recording AED 624.1 billion in real estate transactions in 2025 and population growth exceeding 1,000 new residents per day, demand for well-located, amenity-rich developments in emerging districts has accelerated significantly.

By 2030, the UAE off-plan real estate market is expected to reach an annual value of AED 486.2 billion, growing at a CAGR of 8.06%. With Dubai's off-plan market already surpassing AED 350 billion, the 2030 projection reflects a clear and credible growth pathway.

Amenity Offering Sets a New Benchmark in Arjan

Arthouse Hills Arjan features one of the most comprehensive amenity offerings in the district, including rooftop infinity pool, indoor and outdoor pools, spa and sauna facilities, fully equipped gyms, yoga deck, Japanese garden, landscaped social areas, and elevated community spaces designed around wellness, interaction, and lifestyle.

