What To Do In Dubai This Weekend: Foodie Events And Must-Try Experiences

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) From high-energy brunches and late-night party vibes to design-led dining and sky-high breakfasts, Dubai's food and social scene is packed with reasons to step out this weekend. Whether you're in the mood for a British-style brunch with live music, a gentler coffee fix, neon-lit Thai flavours, or a leisurely weekend lunch, there's something new and noteworthy to add to your plans. Here's our curated guide to what to eat and sip in Dubai this weekend.

Did someone say coffee?

A Normal Day at Dar Wasl has teamed up with wellness supplements brand Rite to introduce mushroom coffee to its daily menu, offering a smoother, more balanced caffeine boost. Visitors can try three familiar favourites - Mushroom Americano, Dirty Matcha and Spanish Latte - made with Rite's newly launched mushroom coffee blend. Combining premium Arabica coffee with adaptogenic ingredients like cordyceps, chaga, reishi and Siberian ginseng, the blend delivers sustained energy, focus and calm with just 35mg of caffeine and no crash. Served hot or iced, these drinks are designed to fit effortlessly into your routine, whether it's a slow morning, mid-day reset or relaxed afternoon with friends, and are available exclusively at A Normal Day, Dar Wasl Mall.

Indulge in a lively British brunch

Looking for a stylish way to kick off the weekend? The Spaniel on Bluewaters Island has launched a new Saturday brunch that blends classic British comfort food with high-energy vibes. Running every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm, The Spaniel Brunch serves up generous brasserie-style sharing plates, hearty mains like fish & chips, and nostalgic desserts such as sticky toffee pudding. Set opposite Ain Dubai, the Michelin-awarded restaurant pairs free-flowing beverages with live entertainment, starting with a singer and building into a DJ-led party atmosphere. Designed as a social, adults-only affair rather than a leisurely lunch, this upbeat brunch is all about good food, great music and kicking on with friends. Packages start from Dh349 at The Spaniel, Bluewaters Island.

Neon-fuelled Thai brunch

Sip Song at Rixos Premium Dubai JBR is lighting up Friday nights with Neon Night Brunch, a high-energy, late-night party inspired by Bangkok's after-dark scene. Running every Friday from 8pm to 11.30pm, the brunch pairs bold Thai flavours with DJ-led beats, glowing neon lights and an unmistakably electric atmosphere. Guests can tuck into a three-course set menu while choosing from soft, house or premium beverage packages starting at Dh199. Designed for those who like their brunch loud, late and dancefloor-ready, Neon Night Brunch blurs the line between dinner and party, turning the start of the weekend into a full-blown celebration.

Try a design-led new eatery

OTHER has opened its doors in Dar Al Wasl as a contemporary, design-forward dining destination built for everyday moments done well. By day, the space focuses on pastries, specialty coffee and crafted mocktails in a bright, relaxed setting, before shifting into an evening dining experience shaped by seasonal menus and shareable plates. Signature dishes include Spicy Beef Tenderloin, a Hotdog & Caviar Sandwich and the OTHER Wagyu Beef Burger, reflecting an intuitive, produce-led approach to cooking. Created by The Food District and designed by VERHAAL, the space balances bold colour with soft textures, evolving seamlessly from morning to night. Open daily from 7pm to 11pm.

Breakfast above the clouds

Start the day on an extraordinary note at At Lounge & Bar, perched 442 metres above Dubai in the Burj Khalifa. Served from 7am to 12pm, this elevated breakfast experience pairs sweeping 360-degree city views with a refined morning menu featuring golden viennoiserie, fresh fruit platters, artisanal cheeses, charcuterie and indulgent signature dishes, from perfectly cooked eggs to morning moussaka and Bruxelloise waffles topped with Chantilly cream. Priced at Dh450 per person.

Weekend lunches outings

Brasserie Frantzén is offering a relaxed weekend lunche. Every Saturday and Sunday from 12.30pm to 4pm, guests can enjoy The Luncheon, featuring a two-course menu with a side for Dh195, with the option to add a curated beverage package for Dh245. Open daily for dinner from 6 pm to 1am, welcoming all ages.