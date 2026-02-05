MBRF Concludes Its Participation In Cairo Book Fair 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) With the official launch of the audio library project for people of determination, designed in collaboration with Bibliotheca Alexandrina

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) successfully participated in the 57th edition of the Cairo International Book Fair (CIBF), with over 65 events and 60 speakers attracting robust engagement from over 70,000 visitors, thought leaders, and knowledge enthusiasts.

Marking the conclusion of its participation, MBRF, in collaboration with Bibliotheca Alexandrina, officially launched an audio library project designed for people of determination through its Digital Knowledge Hub (DKH). The library features a curated collection of book summaries, serving as an easily accessible, rich source of knowledge. It marks the commencement of a prominent partnership, led by a vision to consistently expand the library resources by introducing new books and audio publications tailored for people of determination, reinforcing the principles of inclusion and equal access to knowledge.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, emphasized that the Foundation's participation in CIBF is a milestone in its ongoing efforts to enhance knowledge production and access in the Arab world. His Excellency also noted that the launch of the audio library project for people of determination reflects MBRF's vision of making knowledge universally accessible.

Bin Huwaireb added:“We take great pride in this strategic partnership, which contributes to advancing inclusivity and equal access to knowledge. As part of this endeavor, we will leverage digital and audio solutions, empowering people of determination to engage with global knowledge resources in an accessible and modern format. This seamlessly aligns with our mission of building a sustainable knowledge-based society that positions individuals as the cornerstone of knowledge and technological transformation. We also look forward to maintaining an active presence at such prominent knowledge platforms to consolidate strategic partnerships, fuel the Arab knowledge renaissance, and fulfill the aspirations of future generations.”

The Knowledge Project sessions, in particular, attracted robust participation and interest at CIBF. The sessions convened an exemplary lineup of specialists, experts, and thinkers from across the globe to explore relevant themes such as the role of volunteering in shaping the future of communities, the human and ethical dimensions of artificial intelligence, the challenges of musical creativity amid AI advancements, and the future of Arab youth in the context of emerging technologies, entrepreneurship, digital media, and content creation.

Sessions held under various other MBRF-led initiatives also attracted strong engagement from visitors. These include the Dubai International Program for Writing (DIPW), which supported literary talents and helped participants of all ages refine their writing skills, and the Knowledge Lounge initiative, which offered an open avenue for direct, meaningful dialogue exchange between writers and readers. Similarly, MBRF's KnowTalks hosted distinguished thinkers and experts who explored various interdisciplinary knowledge and development topics, while the DKH set the stage for sessions and workshops on content creation, digital platforms, and the future of knowledge in the digital era.