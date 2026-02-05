Ghaziabad Sisters Tragedy: Father Denies Financial Woes Caused Daughters' Death

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The father of the three young sisters who reportedly jumped from a high-rise building in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, categorically denied that financial issues were responsible for their death.

Talking to Indian reporters, Chetan Kumar said his daughters were obsessed with Korean pop culture. "They asked me to take them to Korea. But I said we are Indians. They got angry and even refused to eat," Chetan told India Today, adding his daughters would take their lives if he did not take them to Korea.

The three girls – identified by authorities as Nishika (16), Prachi (14), and Pakhi (12) – reportedly locked themselves in a room and later jumped from their flat on the 9th floor in the early hours of Wednesday, February 4.

The triple suicide, however, has taken another twist, as doubts have been expressed over the father's claims.

According to India Today, Kumar is a stock trader and had a debt of over Rs20 million (Dh813,000). He had two wives (both sisters) and five children. He had also removed his three daughters from school about two years ago.

Kumar admitted he had suffered a loss of just around Rs3 million (Dh122,000) and said it could not be linked to the death of his three daughters.

He argued his daughters were so obsessed with Korean culture that they even changed their names to Aliza, Cindy and Maria. He said on Tuesday evening he had an argument with his daughters, one of whom asked that she be taken to Korea to complete her studies.

The police found a suicide note along with the bodies. "I am really sorry, sorry papa," they wrote. And on the wall in the room, it was written:“My life is very, very alone."

Eyewitness account

One of their neighbours, Arun Singh, who was standing on his balcony in a building outside theirs in the Bharat City housing society, saw the three girls jump down from their apartment. Arun, who was with his sister-in-law Aparna, told the Indian Express that two of the sisters fell together first, followed by the younger one.

“I live on the 10th floor in the tower facing the girls' tower,” he told the Indian Express.“Around 2 am, I was standing on my balcony before going to bed, and I saw the oldest girl sitting on the ledge of the window that covered their balcony on the 9th floor in the opposite tower. The sliding panel of the window was open, she was facing the room and had her back towards me. She appeared to be rocking back and forth while sitting on the window frame.” He called out to Aparna, pointing out the dangerous position of the girls.

“As I watched, it appeared that the second sister was hugging the older sister, and they were rocking together,” Singh told the paper.“Suddenly, the older sister toppled backwards and fell through the window, and the second sister came with her. The youngest sister, who too was at the window, appeared to lunge forward to catch them, but she too fell through the opening.”

Nimish Patil, a senior police officer, told the media that the suicide note revealed the girls' love for Korea. "We love Korea, love, love, love," they wrote in the diary, apparently addressing their parents. "How will you make us leave Korea? Korea was our life, so how dare you make us leave our life? You didn't know how much we loved them."



