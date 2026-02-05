Prince Feisal Re-Elected As Member Of International Olympic Committee

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Prince Feisal, president of the Jordan Olympic Committee, on Wednesday was re-elected as member of the International Olympic Committee during the 145th IOC session held in Milan.

The IOC General Assembly also decided to renew Prince Feisal's membership for an additional eight-year term, underscoring the confidence placed in his role in supporting and advancing the Olympic movement at both the regional and international levels, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The move follows His Royal Highness's election to the Senate of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), underlining the growing international recognition of his leadership, his strong standing within global sporting bodies, and his capacity to help shape sports policy at the highest level.

The renewal of Prince Feisal's membership in the IOC is another testament to his active role within the global Olympic movement and his continued efforts to support and develop the sport at the regional and international levels.

The achievement extends beyond sport, enhancing Jordan's status in international sporting arenas and highlighting Prince Feisal's role as a key voice in global sports, a presence that reflects positively on the Kingdom and its commitment to sport worldwide.